Game of Thrones fans are certainly being treated this year, what with the third instalment of House of the Dragon - chronicling the torrid Targaryen civil war - set to arrive this summer, alongside the debut of the entirely new prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The new series adapts George RR Martin’s beloved Tales of Dunk and Egg novella, beginning with the first story, The Hedge Knight, as the two titular characters meet and enter a tourney that is destined to go down in the history books.

And with the famed fantasy author having already written three novellas chronicling their adventures throughout Westerosi history, HBO has already renewed the show for a second season.

But with three distinctly different shows set across wildly different periods of Westerosi history, fans are understandably wondering exactly how A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms fits into the wider Game of Thrones universe.

Here's where the HBO series sits on the Game of Thrones timeline.

When is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms set on the Game of Thrones universe timeline?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set roughly a century before the first season of Game of Thrones, the award-winning series that kickstarted the expanded fantasy franchise.

The events of the show - which adapts the first tale of Ser Dunk the Tall (played by Peter Claffey) and his young squire Egg (played by Dexter Sol Ansell) - take place around the year 209 After Conquest (AC).

Peter Claffey as Dunk and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms HBO/Sky

AC denotes the pivotal moment when Aegon Targaryen conquered the Seven Kingdoms and unified the realm. As you might expect, the history of Westeros is complex and deeply layered, with around nine distinct eras documented across roughly 12,000 years of history in George RR Martin’s extensive lore.

Below, we’ve ordered the HBO series by franchise chronology, alongside key events from the history of Westeros.

Here’s where A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms sits within the wider Westeros timeline:

101 to 131 AC - House of the Dragon season 1

132 to 133 AC - House of the Dragon season 2

209 AC - A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

298 AC - Game of Thrones season 1

299 AC - Game of Thrones season 2

299 to 300 AC - Game of Thrones season 3

300 to 305 AC - Game of Thrones seasons 4-8

Why did HBO choose this era of Westerosi history to adapt?

Alongside writing five novels in the main A Song of Ice and Fire series, George RR Martin has also authored several prequel novellas and expanded Westeros stories, as well as several companion works and reference books, including The World of Ice & Fire, Fire & Blood, and The Rise of the Dragon.

With roughly 12,000 years of detailed Westerosi history and lore to choose from, HBO certainly had plenty of material for future stories following the wild success of Game of Thrones.

But despite announcing numerous spin-offs, sequels, and prequel projects - including the highly anticipated Jon Snow spin-off, 'Age of Heroes' centric Bloodmoon and the Princess Nymeria prequel Ten Thousand Ships – A Knight of the Seven Kingdom is only the second series following House of the Dragon to actually make it to HBO and Sky.

Peter Claffey stars in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Max/YouTube

So out of all the possibilities, why did HBO choose A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms? Thanks to the charming central dynamic, strong connection to the wider lore, and refreshingly lighter tone, the two unlikely heroes have firmly cemented themselves as fan favourite characters in the franchise.

They’re also among George RR Martin’s personal favourites. The author has previously written that he had "loved" what he'd seen so far, adding that stars Claffey and Ansell were "just incredible" as Dunk and Egg.

With the story set just over 90 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones, the Targaryen dynasty is still on the Iron Throne, but now without dragons – meaning the realm is at a period of relative peace.

This allows for a quieter tale with a distinctly different tone and outlook – it’s often considered George RR Martin’s most entertaining and hopeful stories set in Westeros. And we could all certainly do with that at the moment!

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be begin on 19 January on Sky and NOW. House of the Dragon seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Sky and NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

