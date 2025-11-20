Get ready to return to Westeros once again, because HBO has confirmed that two Game of Thrones spin-offs will be returning for another season.

Ad

HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys has officially announced that House of the Dragon has been renewed for season 4, while A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has been renewed for season 2, before it's even premiered.

Bloys stopped short of confirming whether or not season 4 will be the final instalment for Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, explaining that decision is down to showrunner Ryan Condal (who has previously said he plans for the show to end with season 4).

“For all of [our] shows, we generally try to leave it to the creators to make that decision. We’ll work with them. Sometimes, people will work through the season to feel like, ‘Does it feel like a natural end? Does it not?’ So, I don’t have updates for you on any of that. But when we do, I’ll let you know," Bloys explained.

Starring Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith, House of the Dragon follows the Targaryen dynasty, about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Season 3 recently wrapped filming, and is set for release in summer 2026.

Meanwhile, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which looks set to be a lighter offering from the world of Westeros if the recent trailer is anything to go by, is set a little later – about 100 years before Game Of Thrones – and follows the adventures of hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his squire Aegon Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell).

Peter Claffey stars in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Max/YouTube

It seems Game of Thrones author George RR Martin is a little more on board with how A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has been adapted, following his complaints about House of the Dragon.

He previously said on his blog that the spin-off is “as faithful an adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for".

"I’ve seen all six episodes now (the last two in rough cuts, admittedly), and I loved them," he wrote. "Dunk and Egg have always been favourites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible. The rest of the cast are terrific as well. Wait until you guys meet the Laughing Storm and Tanselle Too-Tall.

He continued: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an adaptation of The Hedge Knight, the first of the novellas I wrote about them. It’s as faithful as adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how incredibly reasonable I am on that particular subject)."

Meanwhile, various other Thrones spin-offs are also in development, so fans won't be left wanting.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be released in January on Sky and NOW. House of the Dragon season 3 will be released in summer 2026 on Sky and NOW.

Ad

If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.