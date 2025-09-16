Speaking to TheWrap at the Emmys, he said: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be in January, and then House of the Dragon will probably be just outside this Emmy cycle."

Based on George RR Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, the six-part series will star Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as young Aegon V Targaryen, AKA Egg.

The series will be set approximately 90 to 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, with the Targaryen dynasty still on the throne.

Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Steffan Hill/HBO

It's good news that the series is coming so early in 2026, as it's release date was previously pushed back, with it originally being set to premiere in 2025.

A synopsis for the show reads: "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

Francesca Orsi, HBO's Head of Drama Series and Films, previously teased what to expect, telling Deadline: “You’re going to be so impressed by Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell as Dunk and Egg, the two leads, the sort of brotherhood, the paternal nature between Dunk and this young man.

“So much so that we’re already planning on how do we build this for the three seasons in total. We’re not picking it up officially, but it’s looking very good. We’re looking at it as a holistic piece, seasons 2 and 3, because there’s three novellas.”

It sounds like there will be plenty of trips to Westeros in the near future, then.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be released in January on HBO. House of the Dragon seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Sky and NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

