For UK fans, that will work out as 19th January, with the series coming to Sky and NOW.

The news was confirmed in an epic new trailer, giving us a whole new view of Westeros from the perspective of Ser Duncan the Tall AKA Dunk (Peter Claffey) and his young squire Prince Aegon Targaryen AKA Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell).

Set 100 years before Game of Thrones, and 72 years after House of the Dragon, the story follows the two unlikely heroes, as they journey through the Seven Kingdoms.

The series seems to have a much lighter tone than Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, with the first trailer showing the lowly hedge knight preparing to face his destiny - while being unceremoniously torn down by those around him.

It was recently revealed that the series will go against Game of Thrones tradition by swapping grand opening titles for a simple title card.

However, fans will be pleased to hear that author George RR Martin has dubbed it a "faithful" adaptation – music to our ears after his quibbles with House of the Dragon!

"I’ve seen all six episodes now (the last two in rough cuts, admittedly), and I loved them," he wrote in a blog post.

"Dunk and Egg have always been favourites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible. The rest of the cast are terrific as well. Wait until you guys meet the Laughing Storm and Tanselle Too-Tall."

He continued: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an adaptation of The Hedge Knight, the first of the novellas I wrote about them. It’s as faithful as adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how incredibly reasonable I am on that particular subject)."

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be released on 18th January on HBO. House of the Dragon seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Sky and NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

