The most recent chapter saw Deborah fulfil her life-long dream of hosting a late night talk show on network television, but it came with another set of crises, headaches and personal revelations to work through.

Given the show's enduring popularity and critical acclaim, including an impressive selection of Emmys, Golden Globes and SAG Awards, it comes as little surprise that Hacks has been renewed for season 5.

What remains unclear, however, is whether the forthcoming episodes will conclude the series, or if it could live on past the initial plan laid out by its creators. For now, here's everything we know so far about Hacks season 5.

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder star in Hacks season 4. HBO

Good news! Hacks has been renewed for season 5 on HBO Max, although it could potentially be the final chapter in Deborah Vance's story.

Co-creator Paul W Downs said (via TV Insider): "We feel so lucky that we get to do a fifth season of comedy. We're like, it shouldn't be this way, but we feel really fortunate because it's so rare. We feel incredibly lucky."

As for when Hacks season 5 could be released, it seems likely that we'll see the episodes in May 2026, given that the show has maintained a consistent annual production cycle (with the exception of 2023, when external factors got in the way).

Previously, the trio behind the show – comprised of Downs, Jen Statsky and Lucia Aniello – had confirmed that they have a five-season plan mapped out for the series, and have done since the very beginning.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Downs explained: "We pitched the very last scene in the very last episode when we were pitching the show, and we’ve always had a pretty clear vision of what the tentpoles of each season would be."

He went on to say that "five [seasons] would be ideal", while Statsky revealed that their star Jean Smart is keen not to "dilute" the show by dragging it out past its prime.

However, in a separate chat with Collider, she suggested that season 5 doesn't necessarily have to serve as a definitive end point.

"I think keeping the relationship fresh and making sure there are new places for Deborah and Ava to go – that is the beating heart of the show," said Statsky. "If we found a way [to do more] that made sense, then maybe, yeah. But right now, that is still the plan."

Hacks has been a breakout hit for the streaming platform, racking up a total of nine Emmy Awards (and 48 total nominations) in its first four seasons, so this renewal comes as no great surprise.

Hacks season 5 cast: Who could return?

(L-R) Mark Indelicato, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Rose Abdoo star in Hacks season 4. HBO

Hacks season 5 will almost certainly see Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder return to the roles that have earned them huge acclaim and new fans around the world.

The supporting cast of Hacks features a number of other much-loved faces, including Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus, Megan Stalter as Kayla and co-creator Paul W Downs as Jimmy, all of whom we'd expect to reappear.

Here's a round-up of the key players in Hacks seasons 1-4, who could potentially reprise their roles:

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus

Megan Stalter as Kayla

Paul W Downs as Jimmy

Rose Abdoo as Josefina

Mark Indelicato as Damien

Kaitlin Olson as Deborah 'DJ' Vance Jr

Christopher McDonald as Marty

Helen Hunt as Winnie

Dan Bucatinsky as Rob

Is there a trailer for Hacks season 5?

Not just yet. We'll update this page if and when any additional footage drops.

Hacks seasons 1-4 are available on Sky and NOW.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.