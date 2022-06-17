Meet the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty

The novels come from Jenny Han, who has precedent when it comes to making hit series that transfer to the screen – her All the Boys series has already made for a hugely popular film franchise on Netflix.

The Summer I Turned Pretty hits Amazon Prime Video this Friday and it marks the latest in a long line of literary adaptations for young adult novel series.

This new series stars Lola Tung as Belly, a 16-year-old girl who finds herself in a love triangle with the two sons of her mother’s best friend.

But who else stars in the cast alongside Tung, and what else have you seen them in? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Lola Tung plays Belly

Dana Hawley/Prime Video

Who is Belly? Belly is a young girl who always spends the summer at the beach house of her mother’s best friend Susannah. She ends up in a love triangle with both of Susannah’s sons, Conrad and Jeremiah.

Where have I seen Lola Tung before? The Summer I Turned Pretty is Tung’s first on-screen appearance, making for quite the break-out role.

Jackie Chung plays Laurel

Prime Video

Who is Laurel? Laurel is Belly and Steven’s supportive mother. She is best friends with Susannah.

Where have I seen Jackie Chung before? Chung has appeared in Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, amongst other series and films.

Rachel Blanchard plays Susannah

Prime Video

Who is Susannah? Susannah is Laurel’s best friend and the mother of both Conrad and Jeremiah.

Where have I seen Rachel Blanchard before? Blanchard is perhaps best known to a British audience as Nancy from Peep Show, although she has also appeared in Fargo, Flight of the Conchords and You Me Her.

Christopher Briney plays Conrad

Dana Hawley/Prime Video

Who is Conrad? Conrad is Susannah’s eldest son who develops feelings for Belly. She had always hoped they would end up together.

Where have I seen Cristopher Briney before? The Summer I Turned Pretty is Briney’s first full on-screen role besides short films.

Gavin Casalegno plays Jeremiah

Peter Taylor/Prime Video

Who is Jeremiah? Jeremiah is Conrad’s brother who also develops feelings for Belly.

Where have I seen Gavin Casalegno before? Casalegno has appeared in Walker and The Vampire Diaries, and had a small role in the Russell Crowe film Noah.

Sean Kaufman plays Steven

Peter Taylor/Prime Video

Who is Steven? Steven is Laurel’s son and Belly’s sister.

Where have I seen Sean Kaufman before? Kaufman has appeared in Manifest and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Alfredo Narciso plays Cleveland

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video

Who is Cleveland? Cleveland is a novelist who meets the group when he’s spending his Summer by the beach, working on a new novel.

Where have I seen Alfredo Narciso before? Narciso has had roles in Homeland, House of Cards and Jessica Jones, while his film roles include The Dark Tower.

Minnie Mills plays Shayla

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video

Who is Shayla? Shayla is a confident and cool city girl.

Where have I seen Minnie Mills before? The Summer I Turned Pretty is Mills’ first on-screen role.

Colin Ferguson plays John Conklin

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video

Who is John Conklin? Little is known about John’s character yet but some fans have speculated that he may be playing an older brother of Belly, who in the books has a different name.

Where have I seen Colin Ferguson before? Ferguson is best known for playing Jack Carter in A Town Called Eureka but has also appeared in The Vampire Diaries and You’re the Worst.

Tom Everett Scott plays Adam Fisher

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Who is Adam Fisher? Adam is Susannah’s charismatic husband who is a workaholic and needs everything done his way.

Where have I seen Tom Everett Scott before? Everett Scott has appeared in 13 Reasons Why, Race to Witch Mountain and Law & Order.

The Summer I Turned Pretty will premiere on 17th June 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

