The streaming service has split the season in half, as it has done in the past with the likes of Lucifer and Ozark , to help draw out the suspense of these climactic chapters.

After coming close to cancellation, mystery drama Manifest is back for its final season courtesy of Netflix , with the first 10 episodes now available on the streaming service.

It seems to be working as fans are on tenterhooks waiting to find out exactly what happened to the passengers aboard flight 828, whose lives descended into chaos after that one fateful journey.

With any luck, this ending will be a tad less controversial than that of a certain other sci-fi mystery involving a doomed plane, with star Josh Dallas promising answers that will leave viewers satisfied.

Read on for everything we know so far about Manifest season 4, part 2 on Netflix.

Netflix is yet to confirm a release date for Manifest season 4 part 2, but we can find an estimate based on the streaming service's previous release schedules.

For example, Ozark's final season was also broken in half, with a gap of approximately three months between the two parts, which would point to a release date in early 2023 if Manifest follows suit.

Manifest season 4 part 2 cast

The final half of the season will see the principal Manifest cast reprise their roles once more.

Melissa Roxburgh (I Still Believe) leads the cast as NYPD detective Michaela Stone, while Matt Long (Mad Men) portrays her on-screen husband Zeke Landon.

Josh Dallas (Once Upon a Time) plays Michaela's brother and fellow flight passenger Ben Stone, who works as a professor in mathematics, while Luna Blaise (Fresh Off the Boat) and Ty Doran (American Crime) appear as his children, Olive and Cal.

Manifest also stars Parveen Kaur (Beyond) as Dr Saanvi Bahl, Holly Taylor (The Americans) as recently released captive Angelina Meyer, and Daryl Edwards (The Many Saints of Newark) as NSA director Robert Vance.

What could happen in Manifest season 4 part 2?

As you would expect, specific plot details are being kept hush-hush for now, but Manifest star Josh Dallas is confident that fans will be pleased with the ending that they have cooked up.

"It is compelling, it is twisty, it is turny, it is everything that you want out of a classic episode of Manifest and more,” he said of the final episode (via TV Line).

"We get to find out the ultimate answer of what happened to these passengers on Flight 828. In my opinion, it is the perfect ending and resolution to each of these characters, and we can’t wait for people to see it."

Is there a Manifest season 4 part 2 trailer?

Not just yet! We'll update this page once the trailer arrives.

Manifest season 4 part 1 is available to stream on Netflix.Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

