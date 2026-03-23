Film release date: Not yet confirmed

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Director: Jenny Han

Major cast: Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno (others expected, see below)

Production status: Script completed, not yet filmed

Last updated: 23 March 2026

After three record-breaking seasons, The Summer I Turned Pretty will return for a feature film, bringing Belly Conklin’s story to a cinematic conclusion.

The announcement was made by Jenny Han, the creator and author behind the hit series, during a celebratory event in Paris following the season 3 finale.

While the film is confirmed, fans will need to be patient – production has not yet begun, and there is no release date set.

What we do know is that Jenny Han is returning to write and direct the film, ensuring continuity in tone and vision. The script has been completed, but filming is yet to start.

Han has said she wants the cast to be “a little bit closer to adulthood”, suggesting a time jump both on and off screen. This means viewers will have to wait a while before they see Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah back on their screens.

With the third season leaving some major milestones unresolved for Belly and company, anticipation is high for what the film will deliver. Here’s everything you need to know about The Summer I Turned Pretty movie so far.

Lola Tung as Belly and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah. Prime Video

There is currently no confirmed release date for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie. Jenny Han has explicitly stated that the film will not be released in 2026, as production has not yet begun and she wants additional time for the cast to age into their next chapter.

The script is finished, but there is no filming schedule or estimated release window at this stage.

Han has emphasised her desire for “breathing space” before filming, both to allow the actors to mature and to ensure the story’s final chapter is given its proper due. Fans should not expect the film to arrive before 2027 at the earliest, but no official timeline has been provided. This page will be updated as soon as a release date is announced.

Is there a trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie?

A trailer for the upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty movie has not yet been released. This page will be updated once one becomes available.

Who could be in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie cast?

Main cast expected to appear includes:

Lola Tung as Belly Conklin

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Other returning cast members are likely, including:

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

Rain Spencer as Taylor Jewel

Jackie Chung as Laurel Conklin

Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher

Colin Ferguson as John Conklin

There may be more.

What could The Summer I Turned Pretty movie be about?

Plot details are under wraps, but Jenny Han has teased “another big milestone” in Belly’s journey – widely believed to be her wedding to Conrad, following the events of season 3. The third season concluded with Belly and Conrad reuniting in Paris, finally admitting their feelings for one another after years of longing and heartbreak.

Han has stated that the series finale was about Belly and Conrad finding their way back to each other, and the movie will focus more on the two of them together. The film is set to conclude the story, but may also address unresolved storylines for other characters, including Steven and Taylor, and Jeremiah’s future after the love triangle’s resolution.

Lola Tung as Belly. Prime Video

Can I watch The Summer I Turned Pretty movie?

At the time of writing, it's not yet known how The Summer I Turned Pretty will air - but all previous seasons are now available on Amazon Prime Video to watch at your leisure.

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