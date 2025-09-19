While plot and casting details are yet to be announced, we do know that Han will return to write the film alongside Sarah Kucserka.

Han recently opened up about the planned movie in an interview with Variety, revealing that she wants a jump in time between the season 3 finale and the feature film.

Asked whether it’s safe to say it’ll be out next year given an early draft has already been written, she responded: "No, I don’t think so."

She added: "I don’t know when it will be out, but I don’t think it’s safe to say next year because we haven’t filmed it yet. I honestly, really want that extra time, because it’s just getting the actors a little bit closer to adulthood."

She continued: "We’re getting to see Belly at 15, turning 16, and then seeing her as this young woman. And now Lola is 22! I think that I always wanted some distance for the movie, so I’m really glad to get that breathing space."

When asked whether she knows how far ahead in time the movie could jump, Han said: "No."

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie was announced at the series' finale red carpet celebration in Paris, France.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han said at the event (per Variety).

She added: “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

