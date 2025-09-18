The Summer I Turned Pretty movie: Release date speculation and latest news
We're heading back to Cousins.
After the bombshell ending of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, fans thought we'd seen the last of Belly (played by Lola Tung) and Conrad's (Christopher Briney) romance.
However, at a celebratory party for the final season, Amazon Prime Video confirmed there's still one more chapter of the story to tell and it will come in the form of a movie.
Making the announcement from Paris, France (where the dramatic finale mostly took place), author of the books the show is based on, Jenny Han, shared: "There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due.
"I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans."
Fans of the books will know – spoilers follow – they end with Belly's marriage to Conrad, so while details of the film's plot are being kept under tight wraps for now, with production due to start soon, we could safely bet we might see some more wedding planning for the Cousins gang.
Keep this page bookmarked as we keep it updated with the latest news on The Summer I Turned Pretty movie.
When will The Summer I Turned Pretty movie be released?
So far, there is no confirmed release date for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie after it was announced on 17th September 2025.
The good news is that Jenny Han will be penning the film, which has been dubbed "the final chapter".
We'll keep this page updated with any information on the release date as we have it.
The Summer I Turned Pretty movie cast speculation
We don't yet know who will be in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie, but based on plot speculation, we'd expect to see the following at the very least:
- Lola Tung playing Belly
- Christopher Briney playing Conrad
- Gavin Casalegno playing Jeremiah
- Sean Kaufman playing Steven
- Rain Spencer playing Taylor
- Jackie Chung playing Laurel
- Tom Everett Scott playing Adam
- Colin Ferguson playing John
What will The Summer I Turned Pretty movie be about?
At time of writing, there are no confirmed plot details for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie.
However, there's plenty to speculate about after the thrilling ending to season 3, which saw Belly and Conrad finally get together after years of will-they-won't-they.
Fans of the books were expecting to see a glimpse of their wedding, which we didn't get, so it would be safe to assume that will be a central point of the movie.
There were also some unanswered plot points at the end of season 3 which could also be addressed.
Steven (Sean Kaufman) and Taylor (Rain Spencer) were going from strength to strength until there was the small issue that Steven might have to move to San Francisco to start his business. Taylor seemed happy to follow him in the end, but will they last? (We hope so!)
Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) also found a new love with Denise (Isabella Briggs) so we'd be really interested to see if they last, too!
The Summer I Turned Pretty is available to stream on Prime Video.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Add The Summer I Turned Pretty to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Authors
Helen Daly is the Deputy Digital Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.