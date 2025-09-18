Making the announcement from Paris, France (where the dramatic finale mostly took place), author of the books the show is based on, Jenny Han, shared: "There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due.

"I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans."

Fans of the books will know – spoilers follow – they end with Belly's marriage to Conrad, so while details of the film's plot are being kept under tight wraps for now, with production due to start soon, we could safely bet we might see some more wedding planning for the Cousins gang.

When will The Summer I Turned Pretty movie be released?

Lola Tung and Christopher Briney.

So far, there is no confirmed release date for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie after it was announced on 17th September 2025.

The good news is that Jenny Han will be penning the film, which has been dubbed "the final chapter".

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie cast speculation

Lola Tung in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

We don't yet know who will be in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie, but based on plot speculation, we'd expect to see the following at the very least:

Lola Tung playing Belly

Christopher Briney playing Conrad

Gavin Casalegno playing Jeremiah

Sean Kaufman playing Steven

Rain Spencer playing Taylor

Jackie Chung playing Laurel

Tom Everett Scott playing Adam

Colin Ferguson playing John

What will The Summer I Turned Pretty movie be about?

Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Belly (Lola Tung) in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Erika Doss / Prime Video

At time of writing, there are no confirmed plot details for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie.

However, there's plenty to speculate about after the thrilling ending to season 3, which saw Belly and Conrad finally get together after years of will-they-won't-they.

Fans of the books were expecting to see a glimpse of their wedding, which we didn't get, so it would be safe to assume that will be a central point of the movie.

There were also some unanswered plot points at the end of season 3 which could also be addressed.

Steven (Sean Kaufman) and Taylor (Rain Spencer) were going from strength to strength until there was the small issue that Steven might have to move to San Francisco to start his business. Taylor seemed happy to follow him in the end, but will they last? (We hope so!)

Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) also found a new love with Denise (Isabella Briggs) so we'd be really interested to see if they last, too!

The Summer I Turned Pretty is available to stream on Prime Video.

