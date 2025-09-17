After years of back and forth, Belly finally came to the realisation that she loved Conrad, and really wouldn't ever stop loving him following a Paris reunion.

Though she tried to push him away to his work conference in Brussels, Belly caught Con on the train and admitted her true feelings in a moment fans have been waiting years to see.

As the series came to a close with a montage of Belly and Conrad enjoying a Christmas together in Paris, a note appeared on the screen from the author of the books the series is based on, Jenny Han.

Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Belly (Lola Tung) in The Summer I Turned Pretty Erika Doss / Prime Video

It read: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the love you've shown The Summer I Turned Pretty all these years. Whether you've been with Belly since the very first book or joined us with the show I'm so grateful you've made Belly's story part of your summers.

"We've put our whole hearts into this show and we're so thankful to you for coming along with us on the ride. Maybe we'll meet again one summer in Cousins. Until then... All of my love always, Jenny."

Does this suggest more episodes to come in the future?

While the ending was satisfying and closed the central question of the show, fans undoubtedly want to see happily-in-love Belly and Conrad –and what happens next not just for them, but for Jeremiah and his new flame, as well as Steven and Taylor.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is available to stream on Prime Video.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad