Disney Plus has imported another shocking true crime drama from US sister service Hulu, with Murdaugh: Death in the Family dramatising one of the most widely reported American murder cases in recent memory.

Already the subject of a hit podcast and Netflix docuseries, this latest incarnation enlists acclaimed actors Jason Clarke and Patricia Arquette to play Alex and Maggie Murdaugh, who were once at the centre of a powerful South Carolina family.

Tragically, in 2021, things took a shockingly dark turn, as depicted in this eight-part miniseries from The Mosquito Coast writer Michael D Fuller and Britney vs Spears filmmaker Erin Lee Carr.

The series follows an earlier fact-inspired drama in the form of Good American Family, which marked one of Ellen Pompeo's biggest projects since reducing her presence on long-running medical series Grey's Anatomy.

There's plenty of high-quality British drama on the service too, with Steven Knight's A Thousand Blows and Denise Gough's The Stolen Girl recently garnering attention for their suspenseful thrills.

If you're unsure what to watch next, scroll on for more on these titles and many others, as we present the best titles on Disney+ to watch now.