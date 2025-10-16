Best Disney+ shows – originals and returning favourites
- Murdaugh: Death in the Family
2025
Drama
Crime/detectiveThe wealthy and influential Murdaugh family's connection to several local deaths begins to raise questions
- Good American Family
2025
Drama
Crime/detectiveTold from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism. But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is
- Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes
2025
Drama
Crime/detectiveThe Penguin Lessons screenwriter Jeff Pope examines the fatal shooting of innocent Brazilian electrician Jean Charles de Menezes in a gripping four-part drama, which consulted with de Menezes' parents and other relatives. On July 22, 2007, 27-year-old Charles de Menezes (Edison Alcaide) is on his way to work, unaware that a terrorist cell has failed to carry out an attack to rival the 7/7 bombings. A Metropolitan Police covert surveillance operation led by Commander Cressida Dick (Emily Mortimer) is urgently looking for the suspects. De Menezes is misidentified as a terrorist and armed police shoot him dead at Stockwell station. The family's fight for justice poses difficult questions to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Ian Blair (Conleth Hill) and Assistant Commissioner Andy Hayman (Max Beesley). As the police force is engulfed in the scandal, Independent Police Complaints Commission secretary Lana Vandenberghe (Laura Aikman) bravely speaks out and Deputy Assistant Commissioner Brian Paddick (Russell Tovey) fights to dispel the disinformation and expose the tragic truth.
- Don't Trust the B**** in Apartment 23
2012
Comedy
Drama
15Sitcom following the life of June (Dreama Walker) after she moves to New York from Indiana, where she ends up moving in with Chloe (Krysten Ritter), a shameless con artist and swindler.
- Paradise
2025
Thriller
Drama
15A Secret Service agent tasked with protecting the US President is a prime suspect for the statesman's sudden demise. Political thriller, starring Sterling K Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson and Sarah Shahi
- The Stolen Girl
2025
Drama
MysteryA parent's worst nightmare comes true in a gripping five-part psychological thriller from the producer of Missing You and Fool Me Once. Mother-of-two Elisa Blix (Denise Gough) is delighted when her nine-year-old daughter Lucia (Beatrice Cohen) makes a new best friend at school, Josephine (Robyn Betteridge). Josephine's mother Rebecca (Holliday Grainger) is incredibly friendly so Elisa doesn't think twice when Lucia asks if she can go to a sleepover at Josephine's house. The following morning when Elisa goes to collect Lucia, she discovers the girls and Rebecca have vanished without trace and Rebecca's home is in fact a rental property. Elisa and her husband Fred (Jim Sturgess) are caught in the eye of a media storm as police launch a manhunt and their abilities as loving, protective parents are called into question
- Rivals
2024
Drama
RomanceLord Baddingham goes to desperate lengths to retain his Corinium TV franchise and fend off bad boy rival Rupert Campbell-Black. Drama set in the cutthroat world of 1980s TV starring David Tennant and Alex Hassell
- Say Nothing
2024
Drama
Crime/detectiveA deeply divided society teeters on the verge of radical violence in Northern Ireland during The Troubles in a nine-part historical drama based on the best-selling book by Patrick Radden Keefe. Created by Josh Zetumer, Say Nothing spans four decades and begins in 1972 with the disappearance of single mother of 10, Jean McConville (Judith Roddy), from her home. She is never seen alive again. The event has a profound effect on members of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) and people who stray into their orbit including sisters Dolours (Lola Petticrew) and Marian Price (Hazel Doupe), military strategist Brendan Hughes (Anthony Boyle) and Gerry Adams (Josh Finan)
- A Thousand Blows
2025
Drama
Sport
15Best friends Hezekiah and Alec fight for survival in Victorian London after they arrive from Jamaica and clash with experienced bare-knuckle boxer Sugar Goodson. Starring Stephen Graham, Malachi Kirby, Erin Doherty and James Nelson-Joyce
- Andor
2022
Thriller
Drama
12Resourceful thief Cassian Andor aligns with an underground rebellion in a series set in the Star Wars universe, starring Diego Luna in the title role.
- The Bear
2022
Drama
Comedy
15Celebrated chef Carmen Berzatto trades fine dining for his family's ailing sandwich shop in Chicago in a comedy drama starring Jeremy Allen White.
- WandaVision
2021
Action
Drama
12Spin-off from the Marvel Cinematic Universe featuring the adventures of the Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff and The Vision, who seem to live their lives via sitcoms in different decades.
- Only Murders in the Building
2021
Drama
Crime/detective
15Three strangers - who live in the same New York City apartment building and share an obsession with true crime - suddenly find themselves embroiled in a murder. Comedy starring Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
2024
Entertainment
RealityIn 2022, a group of Mormon TikTok stars known as MomTok influencers went viral when Taylor Frankie Paul insinuated swinging was commonplace among her close circle during a widely publicised divorce from her husband Paul. The scandal garnered considerable coverage and boosted the profiles of Paul, Jennifer Affleck, Demi Engemann, Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jess Ngatikaura and Layla Wessel. A glossy six-part unscripted series goes behind the salacious headlines to meet the women embroiled in the furore and their partners.
- Grey's Anatomy
2005
Drama
Romance
15Long-running American medical drama following the tangled lives of interns, residents and their mentors at a fictional Seattle hospital, as they gradually evolve into reputable doctors.
- High Potential
2024
Drama
Comedy
12A single mother with a brilliant mind becomes an unlikely weapon of justice for the Los Angeles Police Department in a crime drama inspired by French Belgian series HPI. Morgan (Caitlin Olson) is a cleaner for the LAPD, who spots an error in an investigation led by Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) and corrects his work. Major Crimes Division chief Selena (Judy Reyes) is impressed and hires Morgan as a consultant, boosting the income she uses to care for her teenage daughter Ava (Amirah J), son Elliot (Matthew Lamb) and a toddler. Karadec is deeply sceptical about working alongside a civilian without any formal training even if Morgan boasts an IQ of 160. She resolves to prove him wrong and may find an ally in Karadec's partner Daphne (Javicia Leslie)
- Tracker
2024
Thriller
DramaJeffrey Deaver's acclaimed 2019 novel The Never Game, the first in a series of books featuring skilled tracker and survivalist Colter Shaw, provides the inspiration for an eight-part action thriller starring Justin Hartley in the title role. Colter travels the country, helping law enforcement find missing people and solve tricky cases for monetary reward. Teddi Bruin (Robin Weigert) and her wife Velma (Abby McEnany) manage Colter's cases from their home in Florida while computer scientist Bob Exley (Eric Graise) provides high-tech support on demand. A missing teenage boy in rural Oregon provides one potential source of income, presuming Colter can locate the target alive. When the gung-ho hero occasionally falls foul of the law, hotshot lawyer Reenie Greene (Fiona Rene) springs into action to bail him out of trouble
- Tell Me Lies
2022
Thriller
DramaA young women becomes obsessed with a man who is good at charming her. Thriller, starring Grace Van Patten
- Agatha All Along
2024
Action
Fantasy
12When we last met Salem witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) in the 2021 series WandaVision, she was stripped of her powers by the Scarlet Witch and condemned to a 'ordinary' life in the town of Westview, New Jersey. The tricksy title character has an opportunity to reclaim her abilities in a fantastical adventure created by Jac Schaeffer as part of Phase Five of the MCU. A mysterious gay teenager (Joe Locke), who cannot say his name aloud because he has been cursed by a sigil hex, breaks Agatha free and encourages her to join him on a journey down the Witches' Road. If Agatha survives the gauntlet of deadly trials, she can demand the return of her powers. She assembles a coven comprising Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp), Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata) and Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) to help her reach the end of the Road
- Jessica Jones
2015
Action
Fantasy
15Retired superhero Jessica Jones rebuilds her life in New York City as a private investigator and dedicates her activities to helping people with remarkable abilities like her.
- Reservation Dogs
2021
Drama
ComedyAward-winning comedy drama about the lives of Indigenous North American people resident on a reservation in Oklahoma.
- This Is Us
2016
Drama
Comedy
PGComedy drama with Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore. It follows the lives of a group of people whose paths cross and stories intertwine. Many of them also share the same birthday.
- Under the Bridge
2024
Drama
Crime/detective
15Under the Bridge is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey's book about the 1997 true story of 14-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder - revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.
- We Were the Lucky Ones
2024
Drama
HistoryA Jewish family is determined to survive and reunite after being separated in World War II.