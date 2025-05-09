Season 2 ended with quite the shocking moment, when Bree discovered Oliver's wife Marianne was aware of their relationship the entire time, with Oliver and Marianne being in an open relationship - something Oliver omitted to tell Bree.

Upon the finale, it was unclear if Ellis would be returning, with show creator Meaghan Oppenheimer previously telling Variety she was unsure "where else we would go after that with him".

She added: "I think we could bring Marianne back, maybe. There's a lot more story to tell with her. But I think we kind of learned that Oliver is so broken and hollow by the end of this season that I’m ready for Bree to be done with him.

"One of the main reasons that I wanted to do the show in the first place is to debunk this myth that only weak or stupid women get tricked by narcissists and bad people. That only silly women get run over by love. It happens to the strongest of us."

Catherine Missal and Tom Ellis star in Tell Me Lies. Disney/Josh Stringer

But it appears there is more story to be told, with Ellis telling CBS Fest (as per The Hollywood Reporter): "Yes, I’m going back. I’m actually going there on Saturday to start shooting."

"It is as dark, toxic and funny as ever," he added. "And just when you thought our characters couldn’t do anything more ridiculous to themselves, they ended up doing it."

Ellis teased that viewers "will not be disappointed" by season 3, and added that his character will have "a lot of redeeming moments".

"I've got to be honest, the focus isn't so much on my character this season, but it still plays very much into the Bree storyline," he said.

The plot details for season 3 are being kept under wraps, but Oppenheimer revealed to Variety that fans can expect "more of the future" timeline.

"I think it would be a little bit shifted in the sense that there will probably be more 2015 than 2008," she said.

Tell Me Lies seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Disney+.

