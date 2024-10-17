Show creator and executive producer Meaghan Oppenheimer has now spoken about the big twists and turns in the finale, and has spoken about Lucifer and Miranda star Tom Ellis's future on the programme, revealing he's unlikely to return for a potential season 3.

When asked whether Ellis would be back in future, Oppenheimer told Variety: "I don’t think so. I think Tom was just wanting to do one season. I think that we wrapped up his storyline in a way that really worked for me. I don’t know where else we would go after that with him.

"I think we could bring Marianne back, maybe. There’s a lot more story to tell with her. But I think we kind of learned that Oliver is so broken and hollow by the end of this season that I’m ready for Bree to be done with him."

"One of the main reasons that I wanted to do the show in the first place is to debunk this myth that only weak or stupid women get tricked by narcissists and bad people. That only silly women get run over by love. It happens to the strongest of us.

She continued: "Some of the most incredible women I know, their one weak spot is a man or relationships. There’s something so vulnerable about that. I don’t know what it is about wanting to be loved that makes us forget ourselves."

The finale also ended on a major cliffhanger, when Stephen sent a recording to Bree on her wedding day, which saw Evan confessing to cheating on her with Lucy back in college.

Speaking about the cliffhanger to The Hollywood Reporter, Oppenheimer revealed she hadn't planned the twist since season 1, but developed it at the start of planning for season 2.

As to whether we will see the ramifications of the moment in a potential third season, she said: "I think we need to see that. Poor Bree. That’s like the hashtag of the season in my mind, #PoorBree.

"She’s just been through it. I think she deserves some sort of reaction to this massive betrayal from everyone."

Tell Me Lies is available to stream on Disney Plus.

