Despite splitting up earlier in the year, it looks as though Made in Chelsea stars Liv Bentley and Tristan Phipps are back together, with Julius Cowdrey teasing that after the upcoming episodes there could be "another Chelsea marriage" on the cards.

E4's Made in Chelsea returns to our screens tonight with a Mallorca miniseries as the SW3 gang head abroad for their holidays – but just because the cast have left the West London borough doesn't mean there aren't explosive revelations ahead.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Julius revealed that he had been "on the sidelines" during the pair's previous break-up, with Liv and Tristan since having rekindled their relationship off-screen.

"The reason why I fell out with Tristan the first time was because I was standing by Liv as a friend, seeing her go through a lot. Not that he didn't, but I was in her corner and I had to watch her emotionally go through so much."

He added: "They seem happy, I can't really fault it if they're happy. I'm sure there’s some people they feel like they have to prove wrong, but they seem happy, so as long as that continues and as long as they both thrive then there's no controversy."

He went on to say that he'll be happy for them "if they do" make the relationship work.

"I think he's been through the wringer with it as well, but I've been on her bench, going, 'There are so many amazing people out there… if you’re not happy, let go' – but yeah, good for them if they do [make it work]. There might be another Chelsea marriage!"

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca premieres tonight before airing over consecutive nights this week, with the likes of Maeva, James, Reza and Ruby flying over for a villa vacation.

Teasing the upcoming episodes, Julius recently told RadioTimes.com about the moment he learned that his former flame India Hovenden had joined the cast, adding: "It was a massive shock."

Additional reporting by Morgan Jeffery.

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca starts Monday 22nd August 2022 at 9pm on E4 and All 4. Previous seasons are available to watch on All 4. Check out our TV Guide to find something to watch, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.