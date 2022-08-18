The five-parter, which airs every evening next week , will see the South London group head off to the Spanish island for a summer of romance, drama and drinking and if the recent clip is anything to go by, there's exciting stuff to come.

While we've all been patiently waiting for Made in Chelsea to return for season 24, the E4 reality show is treating us to a holiday in the meantime with Made in Chelsea: Mallorca.

With four new socialites joining the cast, Julius is in for a surprise when a former flame turns up at the villa, while it's make or break for Reza and Ruby.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive new clip, Miles speaks about his flirty brush with Emily as Olivia teases the story out of him.

Read on for everything you need to know about Made in Chelsea: Mallorca.

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca release date

The Chelsea gang will be heading on their holidays next week, with the Mallorca spin-off airing on Monday 22nd August at 9pm on E4.

The series will air every night on E4 across five days, with Made in Chelsea: Mallorca coming to an end on Friday 26th August.

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca cast

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca E4

Many of the E4 fans' favourites will be stepping off that plane on Monday as well as four brand new additions to the cast.

Chelsea native India Hovenden will be joining the group on vacation, with the 25-year-old harbouring a big secret relating to Julius, while Issy Francis-Baum – a 20-year-old model and fashion student – is looking for love.

Living in Mallorca is new girl Willow Day, a 20-year-old model who meets a few of the Chelsea boys, as well as 31-year-old Malek Amro, a wealth manager networking across the island.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Here is everyone you can expect to appear in Made in Chelsea: Mallorca:

Olivia Bentley

Miles Nazaire

Emily Blackwell

Maeva D'Ascanio

James Taylor

Ollie Locke-Locke

Gareth Locke-Locke

Julius Cowdrey

Digby Edgley

Tristan Phipps

Ruby Adler

Reza Amiri-Garroussi

Sam Prince

India Hovenden

Issy Francis-Baum

Willow Day

Malek Amro

What will happen in Made in Chelsea: Mallorca?

The upcoming five-part series will see the Chelsea gang leave SW3 for sunny Mallorca, but it wont be a straight forward holiday for all of them.

Julius is in for a shock when India – a lover from his past – turns up and reveals a dramatic secret, while Tristan encourages her to stay for the whole summer.

Meanwhile, Maeva and James return from Italy to surprise the group with their engagement, just as "Miles and Emily's flirty friendship continues to build up in the summer heat".

As for the rest of the group, the Mallorca holiday will be a "make or break" for Reza and Ruby's relationship according to Reza, while Ruby plans on "moving forward in their relationship".

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca trailer

E4 released a clip on Twitter for Made in Chelsea: Mallorca, teasing what's to come from the brand new series.

In addition to Maeve and James announcing their engagement, we also see the moment that Julius spots new girl India and their past relationship is exposed.

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca starts Monday 22nd August 2022 at 9pm on E4 and All 4. Previous seasons are available to watch on All4. Check out our TV Guide to find something to watch, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.