Made in Chelsea unveils new stars joining cast in Mallorca

E4 has announced the new additions to the Made in Chelsea: Mallorca cast, with four new faces set to throw the friendship group into posh chaos.

Made in Chelsea returns later this month with a week-long run of its new Mallorca series as the cast sets off on holiday – but this time, there are a few more newbies in tow.

The latest reality stars include India Hoyenden and Issy Francis-Baum, as well as Mallorca-based cast members Malek Amro and Willow Day.

Chelsea resident India will be arriving in Mallorca, with the 25-year-old set to be revealed as the mystery women that Julius had in his bed on the same night as Tabitha Willett, while 20-year-old Issy is a part-time student and model who is "single and very much ready to mingle".

As for Willow, the 20-year-old is a freelance fashion model who was born in the UK but raised in Mallorca and will have "two of the Chelsea boys" battling for her attention, according to E4.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Malek relocated to Mallorca from the UK two years prior and currently works for his friend's app Yacht Drop – a delivery service that sends drinks to super yachts.

The newbies will be joining the likes of Olivia Bentley, Miles Nazaire, Maeva D'Ascanio, James Taylor, Ollie and Gareth Locke-Locke, Julius Cowdrey, Digby Edgley, Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi and other stars as they head to a sunny Mallorca villa.

E4 has teased that the upcoming series, which airs across five consecutive nights beginning from Monday 22nd August, will feature "the usual cocktail of love, laughter and drama", while tensions rise when a mysterious ex-girlfriend re-appears.

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca starts Monday 22nd August 2022 at 9pm on E4 and All 4. Previous seasons are available to watch on All4.

