Made in Chelsea: Mallorca start date confirmed with all-new schedule

The new season will start on Monday 22nd August 2022 at 9pm, meaning there’s only a couple of weeks left to wait until we get to catch up with Olivia, Miles, Maeva and the rest of the cast.

Made in Chelsea’s new summer season finally has a start date set on E4, with the cast jetting off to Mallorca for a sun-dappled (yet typically scandalous) new set of episodes.

However, the show won’t be sticking to its usual schedule – in fact, E4 has revealed that the show will air an episode from its shorter, five-episode season each night, with episodes 1 to 5 airing from Monday 22nd to Friday 27th August at 9pm.

A short teaser released at the end of the last season has already given us our first glimpse at the Mallorca-based outing, including showing us villa the cast will be staying at, as well as some dramatic ultimatums and hints towards new romances.

Current cast members Olivia Bentley, Miles Nazaire, Emily Blackwell, Maeva D’Ascanio, James Taylor, Ollie Locke-Locke, Gareth Locke-Locke, Julius Cowdrey, Digby Edgley, Tristan Phipps, Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Sam Prince have all been confirmed to appear in the new season.

Edgley recently told OK! Online that this new season is "a juicy one" and that it "is probably going to be the best summer series we’ve ever done".

He continued: "There’s a lot of unexpected things like – I obviously can’t say too much – but close friends unexpectedly falling out and you see different sides of people that you wouldn’t normally see. So yeah, it’s going to be a good one. Some new people come in; it’s a big one."

Commissioning Editor Clemency Green previously said of the new season: "It’s wonderful that we can finally bring the summer edition of Made in Chelsea back for a long hot summer of laughter, tears and tantrums. It’ll be unmissable."

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca starts Monday 22nd August 2022 at 9pm on E4 and All 4. Previous seasons are available to watch on All4. Check out our TV Guide to find something to watch, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

