First look at "unmissable" Made in Chelsea as mysterious ex re-appears

A first-look image exclusive to RadioTimes.com (above) shows the cast posing by a luxury villa where we expect plenty of drama to unfold, especially with stars Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor announcing their engagement and a mysterious ex-girlfriend making a surprise appearance.

Made in Chelsea is set to return to our screens in August. Not for the first time, the SW3 gang will be taking a page out of the Love Island 's book and swapping London glamour for Mallorcan bliss.

Made in Chelsea 2022.

The reality show's Twitter account had previously shared a sneak peek at what's to come in season 24, with said ex making an entrance that leaves Julius Cowdrey quite stunned. It also teased yet more drama for Ruby and Reza.

The shorter season will consist of five episodes, with Olivia Bentley, Miles Nazaire, Emily Blackwell, Maeva D’Ascanio, James Taylor, Ollie Locke-Locke, Gareth Locke-Locke, Julius Cowdrey, Digby Edgley, Tristan Phipps, Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Sam Prince all confirmed to appear.

Speaking of the series, Commissioning Editor Clemency Green said: "It’s wonderful that we can finally bring the summer edition of Made in Chelsea back for a long hot summer of laughter, tears and tantrums. It’ll be unmissable."

Made in Chelsea will land on E4 and All 4 later in August. Previous seasons are available to watch on All4. Check out our TV Guide to find something to watch, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

