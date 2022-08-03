The Radio Times logo
We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

When is the Love Island 2022 reunion? Here's everything you need to know

The season 8 cast will reunite for one special night!

Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su and Davide.
ITV
By
Published: Wednesday, 3rd August 2022 at 11:19 am
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 12 issues for £1

After eight weeks of cracking on, recouplings and dumpings, season 8 of Love Island came to an end with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti being crowned as this year's winners.

Advertisement

They beat the likes of Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, and walked away with a shared £50,000 cash prize.

But it's not over just yet, with the Love Island 2022 line-up set to return to our screens for the Love Island 2022 reunion. They'll be joined by all the bombshells from the series, including the infamous Casa Amor 2022 cast, as Laura Whitmore quizzes them about their time on the show.

Voiceover man Iain Stirling will also be in the building to share some of his favourite moments from the season.

So, when is the Love Island 2022 reunion? Who will be there? And what can viewers expect?

Here's everything you need to know.

When is the Love Island 2022 reunion?

The Love Island 2022 reunion will take place on Sunday, 7th August at 9pm.

Where can I watch the Love Island 2022 reunion?

The special episode will be available to watch live on ITV2 or ITV Hub.

If you're unable to tune in live on the night, you can also stream the series and watch via catch up on ITV Hub.

Who will be at the Love Island 2022 reunion?

Love Island 2022 line-up
The Love Island 2022 line-up ITV

All of this year's cast including the winners, runners-up, bombshells and Casa Amor contestants are expected to be at the reunion.

The show's host Laura Whitmore will present on the night, taking turns to interview different contestants.

Iain Stirling is expected to make an appearance as usual. In previous years, the narrator has shared some of his standout moments from the season.

We will keep you updated on the line-up in case of any changes or absences.

The Love Island Reunion will air on Sunday, 7th August at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Love Island is available to stream on ITVHub and BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content