After eight weeks of cracking on, recouplings and dumpings, season 8 of Love Island came to an end with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti being crowned as this year's winners .

But it's not over just yet, with the Love Island 2022 line-up set to return to our screens for the Love Island 2022 reunion. They'll be joined by all the bombshells from the series, including the infamous Casa Amor 2022 cast, as Laura Whitmore quizzes them about their time on the show.

Voiceover man Iain Stirling will also be in the building to share some of his favourite moments from the season.

So, when is the Love Island 2022 reunion? Who will be there? And what can viewers expect?

Here's everything you need to know.

When is the Love Island 2022 reunion?

The Love Island 2022 reunion will take place on Sunday, 7th August at 9pm.

Where can I watch the Love Island 2022 reunion?

The special episode will be available to watch live on ITV2 or ITV Hub.

If you're unable to tune in live on the night, you can also stream the series and watch via catch up on ITV Hub.

Who will be at the Love Island 2022 reunion?

The Love Island 2022 line-up ITV

All of this year's cast including the winners, runners-up, bombshells and Casa Amor contestants are expected to be at the reunion.

The show's host Laura Whitmore will present on the night, taking turns to interview different contestants.

Iain Stirling is expected to make an appearance as usual. In previous years, the narrator has shared some of his standout moments from the season.

We will keep you updated on the line-up in case of any changes or absences.

The Love Island Reunion will air on Sunday, 7th August at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Love Island is available to stream on ITVHub and BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

