The clip sees Miles Nazaire and Emily Blackwell – who have been at the centre of something of a 'will they, won't they' romance recently – recall a flirtatious moment from the past after being egged on by Olivia Bentley.

Made in Chelsea returns for a brand new season set in Mallorca next week – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first look clip from the upcoming run.

"Please can we recall drunken stories of the two of you, 'cause it just makes me laugh!" Olivia says, "I love it."

Miles doesn't need much encouragement, and launches into a story about an encounter he had with Emily after the pair had hosted a house party.

"I went into my room, it was the end of the night, and Emily goes 'Oh can I go just like chill with you and all that,'" he says.

Emily cuts in and says, "There were people in my bed!" but Miles quickly denies this and continues with the anecdote.

"She comes into my bed, right, she's got like this oversized T–shirt..." he continues, before Emily interjects again to correct him that it was actually a "full-blown jumper".

"This does not help you by the way," Miles continues. "Then she all of a sudden goes 'Oh God, it's really hot in here.' It was winter. She takes her T-shirt – or jumper – off, fully naked, gets in to the bed and just kind of like shuffles around a bit and I'm like..."

After it's acknowledged that nothing ended up happening between the pair after the incident, Emily admits: "OK... can we just say that was one of the times that I gave it a good crack."

But her attempts to move the conversation on are quickly shut down by the others. You can watch the full clip below.

The new season will start on Monday 22nd August 2022 at 9pm, and is going for a rather unconventional broadcast pattern with all five episodes airing across one week.

In addition to Olivia, Miles and Emily, current cast members Maeva D’Ascanio, James Taylor, Ollie Locke-Locke, Gareth Locke-Locke, Julius Cowdrey, Digby Edgley, Tristan Phipps, Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Sam Prince have all been confirmed to appear in the new season.

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca starts Monday 22nd August 2022 at 9pm on E4 and All 4. Previous seasons are available to watch on All4. Check out our TV Guide to find something to watch, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

