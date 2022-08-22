Made in Chelsea cast learn truth about Julius's night with India

In a sneak-peek preview, which can be shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com , fans are introduced to new girl India Hovenden, who drops a major bombshell at drinks with Ollie Locke-Locke, Emily Blackwell and Ruby Adler.

The SW3 gang returns to E4 tonight with miniseries Made in Chelsea: Mallorca – and judging by a first-look clip at the show, reality fans are in for a treat.

On the last season of Made in Chelsea, Julius was discovered to have spent the night with a mystery woman after heading on a date with Tabitha Willett, and while he claimed that nothing happened between him and the unknown person, India reveals that it was actually her and that she has a completely different side to the story.

When Emily tells Ollie that India used to date Julius Cowdrey for two years, Ollie replies: "I've very much heard of you. With the whole Tabitha situation, you were with Julius that night, right?"

"For me, that is really, really, really naughty because I sat there with Tabitha and had to explain the situation," Ollie says.

"This isn't anything against you at all, Julius turned around and I said, 'You have one opportunity, you have to tell me right now. Did you or did you not sleep with her that night after going on a date with someone else?' And he said, '100 per cent I did not do that.' Right now, I'm f**king furious."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

With India now invited to the upcoming pool party, fans can expect Julius to receive an earful about his recent antics, while the man himself teased the confrontation to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview.

"I really didn't expect [India] to be out in Mallorca. I went to Mallorca with the intention of being single and free, so when she came out, it was a massive shock," Julius said, adding that he had put their relationship "all behind [him]".

He continued: "You'll see my frustration through [this series] – I never meant to ever lead anyone on. It was never my intention. There are guys out there that will lead girls on, knowing they're doing it. I never, ever do that.

"Hopefully I have some form of redemption. I think I do."

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca starts Monday 22nd August 2022 at 9pm on E4 and All 4. Previous seasons are available to watch on All4. Check out our TV Guide to find something to watch, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.