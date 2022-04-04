Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com , Emily Blackwell opened up about how "difficult" it was filming the new season, following her break-up with her boyfriend and co-star Harvey Armstrong.

The SW3 crew are about to return for a brand new season of Made in Chelsea , and for one particular Made in Chelsea cast member it's set to be an "emotional" ride.

"It's not been great. It's been really difficult. Quite emotional. But it is what it is. I guess you just have to get on with it," she revealed.

Asked why the pair - who got together in 2020 - decided to share their break-up on the reality TV show, she added: "We kind of met on the show, so it was almost only right to show it. It's gone full-circle."

Emily and Harvey ended their relationship at the end of 2021. During their time together, the pair faced several issues. The duo got together despite Harvey being the ex of one of Emily's close friends Sophie Habboo, who is now engaged to Jamie Laing.

And during the last season of MiC, Emily revealed that she wanted to settle down and have children in the future, while Harvey appeared to be more interested in partying.

So, have the two managed to put things behind them?

"We're still very much going through the motions. We're not friends. We're civil, but we're definitely not going to be friends anytime soon. I don't think that ever works being friends with an ex," she said.

"We've got a lot to sort out. Obviously our living situation. Well, he's not living there at the moment, but we've got to sort our flat out, so there's still things to do."

Made in Chelsea season 23 starts on E4 on Monday, 4th April at 9pm.