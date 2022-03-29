After series 22 ended with a whole load of drama, the new season will see a number of reconciliations, tense showdowns and awkward conversations among the Made in Chelsea cast as Ruby and Reza decide to give their relationship another go.

We don't have much longer to wait until E4 reality show Made in Chelsea returns and we get to dive back into the antics of South London's wealthy 20-somethings.

Meanwhile, with Jamie and Sophie now engaged, hopefully the new series will explore the run-up to their nuptials, which could be disrupted by Maeva, who wants James to put a ring on her finger.

Here's everything you need to know about Made in Chelsea 2022 ahead of season 23 airing.

Made in Chelsea 2022 release date

E4's long-running reality show Made in Chelsea will be returning on Monday 4th April at 9pm on E4.

Made in Chelsea season 23 cast

We know that the following Made in Chelsea cast members will definitely be returning for season 23:

Ollie Locke

Mark-Francis Vandelli

Victoria Baker-Harber

Sam Prince

Sophie Habboo

Gareth Locke

Verity Scarlett Bowditch

Maeva D'Ascanio

Reza Amiri-Garroussi

Ruby Adler

Inga Valentiner

James Taylor

Julius Cowdrey

However, E4 hasn't confirmed whether Emily Blackwell, Digby Edgley, Miles Nazaire, Tristan Phipps, Harvey Armstrong, Paris Smith, Robbie Mullett, Sam Thompson, Tiff Watson, Sophie Hermann or Olivia Bentley will be back but hopefully we'll see them on the show once again.

We do know that Love in the Flesh host Zara McDermott announced last year that she would not be returning to the show, which currently stars her boyfriend Sam Thompson, as she plans to stop taking part in reality TV.

What will happen in Made in Chelsea season 23?

E4

While we don't know a huge amount about the upcoming series, E4 has released a synopsis for season 23's first episode.

After going through a tough break-up in the last series, Ruby and Reza are giving their relationship another go – however, not all of Ruby's friends think it's a good idea.

Meanwhile, Jamie and Sophie announce their engagement, causing Maeva to question why James hasn't proposed to her.

As for Sam Prince – who was caught out in the last series for playing both Verity and Inga – the bachelor is back on the Chelsea scene as Inga has decided to take him back. "But sparks fly when Verity and Inga come face to face at Liv's party," E4 teases.

Made in Chelsea season 23 trailer

E4 is yet to release a trailer for the upcoming season of Made in Chelsea – however, when a new clip drops, we'll make sure to update this page so watch this space!

Made in Chelsea returns on Monday 4th April at 9pm on E4.