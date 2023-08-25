During a recent appearance on the Mother Half podcast, hosted by Emily and Rachel Blackwell, Yas explained that she had gone into the Corsica series in a fragile mental state due to a recent death in her family.

"I was actually thinking about not going to Corsica because I’d just lost my grandma," revealed Zweegers, adding: "But she always said you have to just go on with life, you have to do you and she knew how excited I was to go.

"So I thought 'I’m still going to go' - it would be good to distract, and I had some time to process the whole situation. It sounds bizarre but I went out there and I was almost numb to everything. I felt as if I don’t care about anything, there’s so much worse in life and I just wasn’t thinking."

She went on to describe how this emotional state led to a deeper connection with Sam, who comforted her while she was grieving during production.

"There’s such a sweet side to Sam," continued Zweegers. "You only see the cheeky side of him at filming, but one-on-one he was just very lovely. He also lost his grandma and was very close to her so we connected on that basis."

The reality star went on to hint that the story of her relationship with Sam isn't quite over: "It was an emotional connection that Sam and I had… have… I guess we’ll see what happens… Buckle up for season 26!"

Zweegers has been the victim of social media abuse since the episodes with Sam and Tristan aired, adding that she felt sexism could have something to do with the backlash.

"I got all the wrath and I don’t know why. If a guy was doing what I’d done I feel like they wouldn’t have," she added. "I don’t understand the concept of trolling but I don’t get a large amount, so when I do I sort of treasure them, they get me psyched!

"I’ve DM’d some of them and we’ve actually become friends."

