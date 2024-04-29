Gatiss himself will lead the series as the "erudite and unconventional" detective Gabriel Book, while previously announced cast members also include Polly Walker (Bridgerton), Joely Richardson (The Gentleman), Daniel Mays (The Long Shadow), Jonas Nay (Deutschland 83), Connor Finch (Everything I Know About Love), Elliot Levey (We Were the Lucky Ones) and Buket Kömür (Our House).

The series will follow Gabriel as he helps the police solve three different mysterious crimes from his antiquarian bookshop, with each case spanning two episodes.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

An synopsis provided by UKTV reads: London, 1946 is the dynamic, dangerous and chaotic setting for this stylish new detective drama, with the eccentric Gabriel Book at the very heart of the story: a self-appointed consultant detective to the local police. The thousands of books that line the shelves of his shop provide him with all the knowledge he needs."

More like this

Read more:

It continues: "Book has gathered around him a host of lovable, damaged misfits whom he informally protects, cajoles, and mentors. His wife Trottie (Polly Walker) runs the wallpaper shop next door.

"She's a charismatic adventuress whom Book loves deeply but not physically, for they are in a ‘lavender’ marriage to help conceal Book’s sexual orientation in a time when it was illegal to be gay."

The series is further described as a "fast-paced and stylish detective drama" which "marries post-war nostalgia with the reckless and life-affirming atmosphere of the times".

Filming for the drama is now underway in Belgium, which was co-written by Gatiss and Matthew Sweet and will be directed by Carolina Giammetta (Suspect) and produced by Christopher Arcache (Hotel Portofino).

Bookish will arrive soon on Alibi.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.