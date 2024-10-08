Alas, he won't be getting any distractions from Carmody, who bluntly declines Tristan's invite to the local pub and ignores his attempts to be jovial, preferring to spend time experimenting on bacteria instead. To each their own!

The rotten cherry on top of this expired sundae is that Tristan and Carmody will be sharing a room with one another while they stay at Siegfried's home, meaning there's likely to be more awkward interactions to come.

Check out the clip above for the full scene, and watch All Creatures Great and Small episode 4 on Thursday 10th October at 9pm on Channel 5.

More like this

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ahead of the launch of the latest run of All Creatures Great and Small, co-star Woodhouse teased that all was not well with Tristan despite what his outward appearance might suggest.

"He's obviously changed," he explained. "And he's changed in ways that I don't fully understand. He's obviously seen some horrible things which he's not talking about. And he's obviously masking with drink and good humour."

Meanwhile, Anthony-Rose told us to expect friction between his trainee vet Richard Carmody and Tristan, describing them as "polar opposites" in a chat with RadioTimes.com and other press.

"Tristan is very good at putting a lot of energy into relaxing, whereas Carmody, I describe him as sort of like a precision tool," the actor explained.

"He puts a lot of energy into his work, and then probably relaxes by doing a little bit more hard work – whether that’s studying for these exams, or whatever it might be."

All Creatures Great and Small continues at 9pm on Thursday 10th October 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.