The experienced vet appears somewhat flustered to meet her, having expected to deal with her brother instead, and light-heartedly blasts Carmody for not being more specific.

Alas, any hopes at flirting might be brought to an abrupt stop by the junior vet's awkward mention of goat faeces – he might be good at his job, but he's certainly no wingman for long-single Siegfried.

Check out the clip above and tune into All Creatures Great and Small episode 5 on Channel 5 at 9pm on Thursday 17th October.

All Creatures Great and Small. Channel 5

Prior to the premiere of the latest episodes, West had teased that Siegfried was ready for some personal growth and that new relationships could form part of that picture.

He told press: "I like the fact that he isn’t happy with that, he is quite conservative, with a big and a small 'c', but he wants to be a forward-looking person. He wants to be inspired by young people.

"He adores children, and he has come suddenly upon his heart. It’s bigger and healthier than he thought it was. There’s some growing up to do with relationships for Siegfried in this series."

The synopsis for All Creatures Great and Small episode 5 reads: "After receiving outstanding exam results, Carmody is offered a position in a research program in London, but he wants to decline it and stay at Skeldale, where he can support the war efforts as a vet.

"An exhilarated Mr Bosworth summons Mrs Hall to examine a piece of debris that has dropped from a plane into a remote field. Plus, Doris arrives at the surgery with a poorly ferret for James to treat."

All Creatures Great and Small continues on Thursday 17th October at 9pm on Channel 5.

