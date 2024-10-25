After some initial growing pains, Calder found her footing in the new locale, but a disturbing chain of events in the upcoming episodes will see herself and partner DI Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh (above) tested once again.

Shetland season 9 will feature a guest appearance from Ian Hart, who recently played investigator Bob Rutherford in Mr Bates vs The Post Office, and previously starred in The Last Kingdom and Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

You can find an early image of Hart as new character Euan Rossi below.

Euan Rossi (Ian Hart) in Shetland. ITV Studios/Robert Pereira Hind

The synopsis for Shetland season 9 reads: "DI Calder – now a resident of the Isles – [is] thrown in at the deep end after a friend of Tosh's goes missing.

"The chilling tale of disappearances and death sparks a labyrinthine investigation for Tosh and Calder that challenges the line between the personal and professional."

Patrick Harris (Ross Anderson), John Harris (Vincent Regan) and Fergus Harris (Macleod Stephen) in Shetland. ITV Studios/Robert Pereira Hind

Vincent Regan (Luther: The Fallen Sun) also features in the season 9 guest cast, playing the patriarch of the Harris family – seen above alongside on-screen sons Patrick (Ross Anderson) and Fergus (Macleod Stephen).

The final first-look image below shows fellow newcomer Robert Jack (The Lost King) in the role of Ian Bett.

Ian Bett (Robert Jack) in Shetland. ITV Studios/Jamie Simpson

Shetland fans can rest assured that, in addition to these new recruits, there will also be plenty more from returning favourites Steven Robertson (Sandy), Lewis Howden (Billy) and Anne Kidd (Cora).

Shetland returns to BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Wednesday 6th November. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

