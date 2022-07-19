Shetland lead Douglas Henshall quits show as DI Jimmy Perez

He has portrayed Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez on the hit series since 2013, a tenure that has seen him unravel numerous suspenseful murder mysteries set across Scotland's striking Shetland Islands.

Shetland star Douglas Henshall will depart the crime drama at the end of its seventh season, which will premiere on BBC One and iPlayer next month.

However, Henshall has now announced his plans to step down after the upcoming season, citing that the character's story has reached its natural conclusion.

He said: “After series 5 of Shetland, David Kane and I decided we wanted to do two more series to complete the story of Jimmy Perez. So series 6 and 7 were commissioned together to give us time to wrap up Perez's story to a satisfactory end.

"It’s been one of the privileges of my career to play Jimmy Perez for almost 10 years and to work with so many wonderful people both in front of and behind the camera, and also to spend so much time in Shetland."

Henshall added: "The Isles were so much a part of our show and of Perez himself. I’ll miss him and the place. I wish everyone involved much luck with whatever happens next."

Whole longtime viewers will be sad to see him go, Shetland will return for an eighth season next year with a new actor in the lead role, although casting details are yet to be announced.

Douglas Henshall in Shetland on BBC One

Gaynor Holmes, Executive Producer for BBC Drama, added: “It has been an absolute privilege to work on Shetland over the past few years and watch the show go from strength to strength – in no small part thanks to Douglas’s sensitive, intelligent and memorable portrayal of DI Jimmy Perez.

"We will miss him enormously but he leaves the show in rude health and we’re extremely excited about the plans we have for bringing more of this much loved drama to audiences far and wide."

Henshall's farewell season of Shetland will see the return of regular cast members Alison O’Donnell (Tosh), Steven Robertson (Sandy), Mark Bonnar (Duncan), Anne Kidd (Cora), Lewis Howden (Sgt Billy McCabe), Erin Armstrong (Cassie), Angus Miller (Donnie) and Anneika Rose (Maggie Kean).

Shetland season 7 begins in August 2022 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

