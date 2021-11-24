Shetland season 7: Release date, cast, trailer and latest news for BBC One crime drama

BBC One’s Shetland ended on a big cliffhanger on Wednesday night, with two major characters arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez (Douglas Henshall) and Duncan Hunter (Mark Bonnar) were both framed for the murder of season four villain Donna Killick (Fiona Bell), whose final act before dying by suicide was to implicate both men in her death.

Duncan, the birth father of Jimmy’s beloved step-daughter Cassie, had slowly befriended Jimmy over the course of the season, with the two men forming an unlikely bond.

It was that same bond of friendship that led Duncan to confess to helping Donna die by suicide at her request – but she had already penned a letter to her lawyer prior to her death, suggesting that the two men hoped to kill her.

After Duncan handed himself in (hoping to protect Jimmy), the police arrested Jimmy, too.

With such a huge cliffhanger, viewers are already clamouring for answers, with one big question remaining: will Shetland return for a seventh season?

Read on for everything you need to know about Shetland season seven.

Shetland season 7 release date

Shetland has already been renewed for season seven, after the BBC commissioned both seasons six and seven back in December 2019.

COVID-19 delayed filming and the release of the sixth run, but given that filming has already begun on season seven, we can expect it to air in 2022.

We are wrapped on Shetland. Production now moves to Glasgow for the rest of season 7. As ever thank you to the people here for your help, support, and patience we couldn’t do it without you. #shetland — Douglas Henshall (@djhenshall) October 7, 2021

Shetland season 7 cast

It seems highly likely that all the key central characters in the Shetland cast will return for season seven.

Those include Douglas Henshall as Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez and Mark Bonnar as Duncan, alongside Alison O’Donnell as DS Alison ‘Tosh’ Macintosh (who was revealed to be pregnant in the season six finale).

Shetland filming locations

The series is well-known for its beautiful backdrops, with shooting taking place on location in the archipelago Shetland Islands, as well as other locations in mainland Scotland, like Glasgow. Shetland’s filming locations remain a big part of the drama’s appeal.

Shetland season 7 trailer

There’s no trailer yet for Shetland season seven, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

