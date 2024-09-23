Cooper Koch plays Erik Menendez, the youngest brother, while Nicholas Chavez portrays Lyle.

Wondering where you’ve seen rising star Koch before? Read on for everything you need to know about the actor, including what he's previously starred in.

Who is Cooper Koch?

Cooper Koch. Netflix

Koch is an American actor best known for his role in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which is his first leading part in a major TV series.

He plays the youngest Menendez brother, Erik, in the latest instalment of the Monster series.

Koch isn’t the only member of his family that’s managed to break into the TV industry, with his twin brother, Payton Koch, having worked behind the camera on several Ryan Murphy shows including Only Murders in the Building and Ratched.

How old is Cooper Koch?

The actor is 28 years old at the time of writing.

Despite playing the younger Menendez sibling, Koch is actually 3 years older than Chavez.

What has Cooper Koch previously starred in?

Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menendez, Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez in Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. Miles Crist/Netflix

While his role in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story marks his biggest role yet, the actor has previously appeared in Power Book II: Ghost, The 2020 film A New York Christmas Wedding and the 2022 Peacock thriller They/ Them.

He also starred in the 2022 body-horror movie Swallowed.

He might have bagged a role in one of the biggest shows of the year, but in 2022, Koch said he wasn’t "being offered any roles" at all.

Speaking to Edge Media Network, he said that during a conversation with an unnamed acting teacher about why he wasn’t getting any parts despite frequently auditioning, he admitted that he wasn’t sure, to which she replied: "Well, you have a gay voice."

Koch went on to suggest that has was let go while making a pilot for a new TV series for a similar reason.

"I have a thick skin and at this point in my life, I’ve been through bullying when I was a kid, I’ve been fired from a pilot because of it," he said. "But I also don’t tolerate it any more. I will just walk away.

"If you’re gonna have that kind of opinion, or you’re not gonna want to work with me because my voice sounds a certain way or because I walk or talk or move my hands in a certain way, then I don’t want to work with you either, babe."

What has Cooper Koch said about starring in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story?

Speaking about the measures he went through to put himself in the younger Menendez brother’s shoes, Koch told TheWrap: "I turned my trailer into Erik’s room so I had clothes everywhere, and I had pictures of him on the wall, pictures of me too.

"I looked at videos of me when I was really young, and I watched how my parents treated me, which gave me a level of gratitude for my family and my parents.

"I listened to [Erik] and watched him religiously. And I had my music, I had all different kinds of journals, all different kinds of things to help me really feel like him and be him."

Is Cooper Koch on Instagram?

No, but he does appear in his brother Payton’s Instagram posts.

To celebrate the release of Monsters, Payton shared a tribute to his twin alongside some behind-the-scenes photos of Cooper filming.

"Have never felt more proud of another human being. I love you so much and am so so happy for you."

Is Cooper Koch on Twitter?

No, not at present.

