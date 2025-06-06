And to illustrate the point, he mentioned the impact star Ana de Armas – who leads the new film – had made in her brief but memorable role in 2021 Bond film No Time To Die.

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

"Well [there's] less of him, whatever," he said. "With talking to Ana, she was talking about the, you know, she was in the Bond movie. She had the one scene. All you need is one scene in a movie. She played Paloma, which is... she kicked ass in that.

"And people say, like, 'Why didn't she come back?' And I said, 'No, all you need is the one...' Now, you got a whole movie to yourself playing Eve Maccarro!"

McShane also explained the importance of the new film placing a woman at the front and centre of the franchise for the first time, explaining how: "We needed a female dynamic in these movies."

"They've been so male orientated before," he added. "I mean, women come and see us, sure, but it's nice to have something that they can relate to on a personal level."

Read more:

Meanwhile, he also addressed the the well-publicised reports that several new scenes had been added to the movie after the original cut performed poorly during test screenings.

“These big movies, they always have test audiences looking at them, and they decided quite rightly, they needed a little backstory," he explained.

"So we went back and we filmed the scene with the little girl [version of de Armas's character], which gives all that information, which actually adds to our relationship.

"So by the time you see them, you know they already know each other. He knows her as a little girl, and she remembers him as being... you'd like to think kind and putting her in a safe situation."

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is now showing in UK cinemas.

Ad

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.