But Reeves is not absent from the film entirely. As was previously shown in a trailer, John Wick himself does show up in this entry to assist Eve on her brutal revenge mission, one of many familiar franchise faces to appear during the movie.

But wait, how can that be? Didn't John Wick die in the previous film? Has he been resurrected? Well, the simple explanation is that the film actually takes place before the previous instalment in the franchise.

Needing things clarified? Read on to have the Ballerina timeline explained.

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

Ballerina timeline explained – how does it connect to John Wick?

The simplest answer is that the majority of Ballerina takes place during and after the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and before the events of the subsequent John Wick: Chapter 4.

Indeed, some scenes from the film even show us different perspectives of events that were previously shown during Chapter 3, notably including John Wick's own first encounter with Eve.

From there – as Eve embarks on a revenge mission of her own and later counts on help from John – it takes us past the events of the climax of Chapter 3, but never catches up to the events of 4.

It's worth noting that parts of the film – the very early sections – also take us to the earliest point in the John Wick movie timeline so far, as we are introduced to Eve as a young child before flashing forward to the events of the rest of the movie.

But for the most part, the film takes place concurrently with the existing John Wick timeline.

How to watch the John Wick films in order

Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4. Lionsgate

With this new release, you might be wondering if it affects the order you should watch the John Wick films in if you're planning a movie marathon, and if you're watching in chronological order you will have to make a slight adjustments.

We've also included in the list below the TV spin-off series The Continental, although it's worth noting that several of those involved in the films have expressed their lack of interest in that project – including Ian McShane, who recently spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the future of the franchise.

"I wasn't involved in the other one (The Continental), I never even saw that," he said. "But there's talk now about a new possible TV series with Apple called Under the High Table, which I think they're presenting the script for any time.

"And there's an anime, a cartoon of John Wick, which, thank God, will only require a voice over – which is very nice if they ask you to do it!"

Of course, a fifth film in the main series has also been confirmed – raising the question of whether John Wick is actually still alive – while there's also talk of another spin-off focusing on Donnie Yen's character Caine. But for now here's how to watch the existing projects in order:

The Continental: From the World of John Wick (2023)

John Wick (2014)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025)

John Wick: Chapter 4

Is John Wick dead?

With a fifth film having been confirmed, it seems some major doubt has been cast on the ending of John Wick: Chapter 4, which appeared to see the title character killed off.

During Lionsgate's presentation at CinemaCon, the studio revealed a huge range of plans for the franchise, most notably including the fact that Chapter 5 is officially a go, with Reeves set to return alongside longtime director Chad Stahelski.

Lionsgate executive Jenefer Brown also teased in an interview with ComicBook.com in Marchm that: "John may be [dead]. We are all on bated breath waiting to find out."

So, how exactly could he still be alive? Well that explanation will presumably have to factor into the events of the sequel – unless, of course, they've decided to set this next chapter at an earlier point in the franchise timeline.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for all potential updates...

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina will release in UK cinemas on Friday 6th June 2025.

Ad

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.