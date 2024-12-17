Although fans originally thought they’d spotted original film star Cillian Murphy in the new trailer as a zombie, seemingly confirming rumours that the actor had returned to the dystopian franchise, this theory was soon debunked by The Guardian.

The publication reported that the actor playing "Emaciated Infected" is not Murphy – who played bicycle courier Jim in the original – but rather newcomer Angus Neill.

Neill told the publication he was talent-spotted for the movie by director Danny Boyle, claiming: "Danny told me he’d always had me in mind for the role. So we met up, hit it off, and I agreed to take part."

He continued: "On set he has an extraordinary ability to hypnotise you, and working with him on the film was a very, very intense experience."

Other new cast members include Jack O’Connell and Erin Kellyman, but who are they playing?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of the upcoming sequel.

Who's in the cast of 28 Years Later?

The confirmed cast list so far is as follows:

Jodie Comer as TBC

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Jamie

Ralph Fiennes as TBC

Alfie Williams as TBC

Erin Kellyman plays Jimmy Ink

Edvin Ryding plays E Sundqvist

Chi Lewis-Parry as TBC

Jack O'Connell as TBC

Angus Neill plays Emaciated Infected

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Jamie

Aaron Taylor Johnson in 28 Years Later. Sony Pictures Entertainment/ YouTube.

Who is Jamie? Jamie is one of the human survivors living on the remote island in the UK that’s connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. He is the member of the group who ventures off the island on a mission and encounters a lot of danger along the way.

What else has Aaron Taylor-Johnson been in? The actor is best known for playing the title character in Kick-Ass and Pietro Maximoff in the MCU. Other film credits include Bullet Train, The Illusionist, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, Nowhere Boy, Anna Karenina, Godzilla, Nocturnal Animals, and Tenet. More recently, he appeared in The Fall Guy and Kraven the Hunter, and is due to star in Nosferatu next year.

Ralph Fiennes plays TBC

Ralph Fiennes in 28 years Later. Sony Pictures Entertainment/ YouTube.

What else has Ralph Fiennes been in? Fiennes is best known for his role as villain Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter franchise. Other film credits include The English Patient, Schindler's List and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Jodie Comer plays TBC

Jodie Comer and Alfie Williams in 28 Years Later. Sony

What else has Jodie Comer been in? Comer has starred in the films The End We Start From, Free Guy, The Last Duel, and the hard-hitting lockdown series Help. TV credits include Killing Eve, The White Princess, Thirteen, My Mad Fat Diary and Remember Me.

Alfie Williams plays TBC

What else has Alfie Williams been in? The young actor has previously appeared in the third season of His Dark Materials as Ghost Theo.

Edvin Ryding plays E Sundqvist

Edvin Ryding as E. Sundqvist in 28 Years Later. Sony

Who is E. Sundqvist? Sundqvist is another human survivor. The trailer shows the character fighting off zombies.

What else has Edvin Ryding been in? The Swedish actor is best known for his role as Prince Wilhelm in the Netflix drama Young Royals.

Angus Neill plays Emaciated Infected

A zombie in 28 Years Later. Sony

Who is Emaciated Infected? A zombie.

What else has Angus Neill been in? This is Neill’s debut film role. Neill is a British art dealer specialising in old masters, who also works as a model.

Erin Kellyman plays Jimmy Ink

Ruby Cruz as Kit and Erin Kellyman as Jade in Willow. Amanda Searle / Lucasfilm Ltd

Who is Jimmy Ink? Details about the role are yet to be revealed.

What else has Erin Kellyman been in? Kellyman has previously appeared in movies such as Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Green Knight. The actor has also starred in series including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Life, Les Misérables, Raised by Wolves and Willow on Disney Plus.

Jack O'Connell plays TBC

Jack O'Connell.

What else has Jack O’Connell been in? The actor is known for appearing in movies such as Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Unbroken. TV credits include SAS Rogue Heroes, Skins, Godless and The North Water.

Chi Lewis-Parry plays TBC

What else has Chi Lewis-Parry been in? The British MMA fighter has previously appeared in Gladiator II and Kraven the Hunter.

28 Years Later is coming to cinemas on 20th June 2025.

