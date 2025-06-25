One production that won big was Clarkson's Farm, which took home the award for Entertainment, with the likes of Gavin & Stacey, The Traitors and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here also up for the award.

Unable to make the event, Clarkson sent a video from the farm and said: "I hope that the team have a fantastic night 'cause all of you deserve it."

Clarkson's win comes after the release of season 4 on Prime Video, which followed Jeremy and the team as they navigated new challenges, ambitious projects and hilarious moments at Diddly Squat farm.

Kaleb, Jeremy and Lisa in Clarkson's Farm. Prime Video

Other winners on the night included Call the Midwife for Drama, The Great British Bake Off for Food and The 1% Club for Game Show, which triumphed over the likes of Ant & Dec's Limitless Win, Michael McIntyre's The Wheel and The Chase.

The new season of Clarkson's Farm also saw the introduction of farmhand Harriet Cowan, who stepped in for Kaleb Cooper after he embarked on a nationwide tour, leaving Jeremy "properly struggling" without the additional help.

And fans can rest easy that Clarkson's Farm will return, as season 5 was confirmed towards the end of last year – but it might be a while before season 6 could come to fruition.

Speaking recently to The Times of London, Clarkson said that the production crew will be taking a break before considering a sixth season.

He said: "I’d do a sixth if there was a reason for doing it, like a bloody good story… Whatever happens we’ll definitely take a short break as the crews are all worn out."

