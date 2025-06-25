Clarkson's Farm beats Gavin & Stacey at TRIC Awards 2025
Season 4 was recently released on Prime Video.
Clarkson's Farm took home a lauded award at this year's TRIC Awards, as the series returned for a popular fourth outing on Prime Video.
This year's TRIC Awards saw stars from across the entertainment industry all come together to celebrate the achievements of online and on-screen productions.
One production that won big was Clarkson's Farm, which took home the award for Entertainment, with the likes of Gavin & Stacey, The Traitors and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here also up for the award.
Unable to make the event, Clarkson sent a video from the farm and said: "I hope that the team have a fantastic night 'cause all of you deserve it."
Clarkson's win comes after the release of season 4 on Prime Video, which followed Jeremy and the team as they navigated new challenges, ambitious projects and hilarious moments at Diddly Squat farm.
Other winners on the night included Call the Midwife for Drama, The Great British Bake Off for Food and The 1% Club for Game Show, which triumphed over the likes of Ant & Dec's Limitless Win, Michael McIntyre's The Wheel and The Chase.
The new season of Clarkson's Farm also saw the introduction of farmhand Harriet Cowan, who stepped in for Kaleb Cooper after he embarked on a nationwide tour, leaving Jeremy "properly struggling" without the additional help.
And fans can rest easy that Clarkson's Farm will return, as season 5 was confirmed towards the end of last year – but it might be a while before season 6 could come to fruition.
Speaking recently to The Times of London, Clarkson said that the production crew will be taking a break before considering a sixth season.
He said: "I’d do a sixth if there was a reason for doing it, like a bloody good story… Whatever happens we’ll definitely take a short break as the crews are all worn out."
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.