While Cadence (Emily Alyn Lind) reckoned with the reality of summer '16 and fans were left rocked by the revelation of what happened to Gat (Shubham Maheshwari), Mirren (Esther McGregor) and Johnny (Joseph Zada), the finale also threw us another curveball by revealing that Carrie (Mamie Gummer) can also see Johnny's ghost.

The cliffhanger ending certainly pointed at there being more material left for the series adaptation, especially seeing as that scene didn't take place between Carrie and Johnny in the original E Lockhart novel.

But could there be a second season of We Were Liars? Read on for everything we know so far.

Will there be a We Were Liars season 2?

Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence, Esther McGregor as Mirren, Joseph Zada as Johnny and Shubham Maheshwari as Gat in We Were Liars. Prime Video

As of now, Prime Video has not renewed We Were Liars for season 2.

Seeing as the series has just landed on the platform this month and continues to be in its top 10 shows, we'll likely get more of a concrete answer when viewership figures are confirmed later down the line.

However, author E Lockhart has already revealed that she's been thinking of a second season and what direction it'll go in after that cliffhanger.

Speaking to TVLine about the season 1 finale, she said: "That final scene with Carrie and Johnny is very close to the opening of my second book in the We Were Liars universe, which is called Family of Liars.

“Really, it’s a tip forward into season 2 — should we get a Season 2 — but it’s also a tip forward to the book that comes after We Were Liars. We all hope for a Season 2, and I know the showrunners have all kinds of plans.”

When could a potential We Were Liars season 2 be released?

Filming took place on season 1 throughout summer 2024, with the release date on 18th June 2025 so it was quite the speedy turnaround. However, the series was ordered back in 2023 so it was quite the wait between the show's initial announcement and release.

Depending on which direction a potential season 2 could take (either being based on Family of Liars and thus needing a new cast or following on from We Were Liars in some way and not needing a completely brand new cast), there's no real telling when a new season could land on our screens.

If the series were to be renewed soon, we could be looking at a potential release date of 2026 or 2027 depending on scheduling.

Who could star in a potential We Were Liars season 2?

Mamie Gummer, Caitlin FitzGerald and Candice King in We Were Liars. Prime Video

Again, it's difficult to say just who could return for a potential season 2 seeing as Lockhart has already teased that it could be going back in time to the '80s, as in Family of Liars.

For this reason, if the TV series does follow on to encapsulate the next novel, it will likely mean a whole new cast as we dip back in time to the Sinclair family in the '80s. We'd likely expect Carrie and her sisters to potentially make an appearance in the present day, so would anticipate the returns of Mamie Gummer as Carrie, but also Caitlin FitzGerald and Candice King.

Seeing as the finale revealed that Carrie could see Johnny's ghost and Family of Liars involves Carrie telling her stories of the past to her son, we'd likely expect a return of Zada. However, seeing as he's set to be tied up filming Sunrise on the Reaping, we'll just have to wait and see.

The cast we'd expect to see in a potential We Were Liars season 2 are as follows.

Mamie Gummer as Carrie

Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis

Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair

Candice King as Bess Sinclair

David Morse as Harris Sinclair

Wendy Crewson as Tipper Sinclair

We do know that Gat, Mirren and Johnny all died in season 1, but were seen in their ghost forms. However, with Cadence having now left the Sinclair family, we don't know if we'd expect to see anymore of Lind in the lead role.

Lind did tease a potential angle for season 2, though, pointing at the possibility of another season 2 direction for her character after her grandfather threatened to expose her role in the fire.

The actress told Variety: "In life, a lot of people will pack up and leave their families, but that doesn’t mean they don’t bring baggage with them and secrets. So we will see, maybe season 2 will dive into that a little bit. I think the story hasn’t quite ended there."

Similarly, screenwriter and producer Carina Adly MacKenzie did say of the original cast's potential to return for season 2: “We do love our present-day cast. We wouldn’t want them to go anywhere either.” So, we could certainly be seeing more of the Liars, after all.

What could a potential We Were Liars season 2 be about?

Mamie Gummer, Caitlin FitzGerald and Candice King in We Were Liars. Prime Video

It seems as though the stage has well and truly been set for a potential second season to focus on the second novel, Family of Liars. The novel, which was released after We Were Liars, acts as a prequel and digs into the Sinclair sisters' backstory by transporting readers to Beechwood in the '80s as they were teenagers themselves.

Speaking to Swoon, showrunners MacKenzie and Plec said they'd have “happily done twice as many [episodes] over the course of the season, just to be able to live longer and dig deeper into all of the characters. Hopefully, a season 2 will fix that problem, and we’ll be able to really revel in the stories of, for example, the Sinclair sisters".

But will season 2 be focused on fleshing out Family of Liars completely? Plec told Swoon: "That’s the direction that we’ve planted the seeds for, for sure, [especially] with Bess’ line [of], ‘This might be punishment for the summer I turned 16.'”

MacKenzie added: “One of our big intentions in building out the sisters the way that we did was that hopefully viewers will want to know how these villainous women became [the people that they are].”

