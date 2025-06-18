She's determined to figure out just what happened on that fateful night and whether anyone in her family – including her tight-knit group of Liars – has anything to hide.

The cast boasts a range of familiar and lesser known faces, being led by the titular liars which consist of Emily Alyn Lind, newcomer Shubham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor and Sunrise on the Reaping star Joseph Zada.

But who's who in the new Prime Video series? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of We Were Liars.

We Were Liars cast: Full list of characters and actors in Prime Video drama

The full cast list for We Were Liars is as follows, scroll on to find out more about the characters plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence Sinclair in We Were Liars. Prime Video

Who is Cadence? Cadence is the eldest granddaughter of the Sinclair family, which is akin to being part of an American royal family in a lot of ways. She enjoys summers with her family on their private island and falls in love for the first time, but also suffers a life-changing injury that wipes her memory of that fateful summer. Now, she's determined to figure out exactly what happened.

Where have I seen Emily Alyn Lind? Lind is known for her roles in Revenge, Code Black and the HBO reboot of Gossip Girl. She has also starred in All My Children and films like The Babysitter, Doctor Sleep and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil

Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence and Shubham Maheshwari as Gat in We Were Liars. Prime Video

Who is Gat? Gat is Ed's nephew and isn't a biological part of the Sinclair family, which continues to make him feel somewhat out-of-place on their private island each summer. Still, he continues to go to be close to the Liars and Cadence, who he has always carried a torch for.

Where have I seen Shubham Maheshwari? We Were Liars is Maheshwari's TV debut.

Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis

Joseph Zada (centre) in We Were Liars. Prime Video

Who is Johnny? Johnny is the most outgoing of the group, continuing to devise mischievous plans for them to have a great summer.

Where have I seen Joseph Zada? The Australian actor has starred in Total Control and Invisible Boys, but is set to be in the much anticipated Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping. He's set to star as Haymitch in the new film and is also set to star in Netflix's East of Eden series.

Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair Sheffield

Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence, Esther McGregor as Mirren, Joseph Zada as Johnny and Shubham Maheshwari as Gat in We Were Liars. Prime Video

Who is Mirren? Like any typical teenage girl, Mirren is assured but also deeply insecure in a lot of ways. This summer is all about new experiences for her and she's keen to have sex for the first time but when she discovers a family secret, her own world is turned upside down.

Where have I seen Esther McGregor? Aside from her work in the modelling and music world, English actress McGregor (whose father is Ewan McGregor) has appeared in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Babygirl, Bleeding Love and coming-of-age drama High School.

Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair

Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny, Candice King as Bess and Mamie Gummer as Carrie in We Were Liars. Prime Video

Who is Penny? Cadence's mother, Penny is navigating a messy divorce, much to her parent's judgement. Despite all the chaos in her personal life, she remains level-headed and collected, which is the Sinclair way of dealing with things.

Where have I seen Caitlin FitzGerald? FitzGerald is best known for her roles in Masters of Sex and Sweetbitter, having also had notable roles in Succession, Unreal and Rectify.

Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair

Mamie Gummer. Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Prime Video

Who is Carrie? Carrie is the eldest of the Sinclair daughters and may appear to be the most bohemian and carefree of them all, but still enjoys the luxury life in which she is accustomed. However, Carrie's sobriety is tested during one particularly chaotic summer.

Where have I seen Mamie Gummer? Gummer is best known for her roles in The Good Wife, Emily Owens MD, True Detective season 3 and Blood of Zeus. The daughter of notable actress Meryl Streep, Gummer has also starred alongside her mother in Ricki and the Flash.

Candice King as Bess Sinclair

Candice King. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Who is Bess? Bess is the youngest of the Sinclair daughters and while she's the archetypal perfect high society woman, her marriage isn't in quite as good a place as it may seem – and some of the fault may actually lie with her.

Where have I seen Candice King? King is best known for her roles in The Vampire Diaries as Caroline Forbes, a role she reprised in spin-off series The Originals and Legacies.

Rahul Kohli as Ed Patil

David Morse as Harris and Rahul Kohli as Ed in We Were Liars. Prime Video

Who is Ed? Ed is Carrie's longterm partner and is Gat's uncle. Despite being a part of the Sinclair family for a considerable amount of years now, he still doesn't quite feel entirely comfortable and continues to try and impress Harris.

Where have I seen Rahul Kohli? The English actor is known for his roles in multiple Mike Flanagan productions including Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Fall of the House of Usher. He has also starred in Death and Other Details, iZombie and The Electric State.

David Morse as Harris Sinclair

David Morse as Harris and Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence in We Were Liars. Prime Video

Who is Harris? Harris is the patriarch of the Sinclair family, having amassed all his wealth from his work in the media industry. His private island is his sanctuary and although he may appear hard to please, he often revels in being around his children and grandchildren.

Where have I seen David Morse? Morse is known for his roles in House, John Adams, Treme and Hack. He has also starred in Outsiders, The Chair, The Last Thing He Told Me and St Elsewhere.

Wendy Crewson as Tipper Sinclair

Wendy Crewson. Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Prime Video

Who is Tipper? Tipper is the matriarch of the Sinclair family, having enjoyed decades of being happily married to Harris. She can often be found baking pies, entertaining and gossiping with her daughters, forever maintaining the polished nature of being a Sinclair.

Where have I seen Wendy Crewson? Crewson is known for her roles in 24, Revenge, Saving Hope and Good Sam, having also starred in various TV and Hollywood films including On the Basis of Sex, Room and The Santa Clause.

