Countdown cast: Jensen Ackles stars in the Prime Video crime drama
Ackles is joined by Jessica Camacho and Eric Dane in key roles.
New Prime Video crime drama series Countdown follows a group of undercover agents from across the US' law enforcement branches, who are all assembled to be part of a task force investigating the murder of an officer with the Department of Homeland Security.
At the centre of the series is Mark Meachum, an LAPD officer played by Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, while he is joined in the cast by the likes of Jessica Camacho and Eric Dane.
But who else stars in the series, who do they all play and which TV shows and films might you have seen each of them in before?
Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Countdown.
Countdown cast: Full list of actors and characters in Prime Video series
The main cast for Countdown is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.
- Jensen Ackles as Mark Meachum
- Jessica Camacho as Amber Oliveras
- Eric Dane as Nathan Blythe
- Violett Beane as Evan Shepherd
- Uli Latukefu as Luke Finau
- Elliot Knight as Keyonte Bell
Jensen Ackles plays Mark Meachum
Who is Mark Meachum? Mark is an LAPD detective who is recruited to a secret task force which is made up of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement.
Where have I seen Jensen Ackles? Ackles is best known for starring in Supernatural, Days of Our Lives and The Boys, while he has also had roles in series such as Dawson's Creek, Smallville, Big Sky, The Winchesters and Tracker.
Jessica Camacho plays Amber Oliveras
Who is Amber Oliveras? Amber is a DEA agent who is brought on to the task force with Mark.
Where have I seen Jessica Camacho? Camacho has had roles in series including Dexter, Sleepy Hollow, The Flash, Taken, Watchmen, All Rise, SWAT and Bosch: Legacy, as well as films such as Veronica Mars and Roman J Israel Esq.
Eric Dane plays Nathan Blythe
Who is Nathan Blythe? Nathan is in charge of the task force, although his motivations are somewhat mysterious.
Where have I seen Eric Dane? Dane is known for his roles in series including Charmed, The Last Ship, Grey's Anatomy, Euphoria and Kabul, as well as films such as X-Men: The Last Stand, Marley & Me, Burlesque and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.
Violett Beane plays Evan Shepherd
Who is Evan Shepherd? Evan is a tech expert on the task force.
Where have I seen Violett Beane? Beane has had roles in series including The Leftovers, The Flash, The Resident, God Friended Me and Death and Other Details, as well as films such as Truth or Dare and Drop.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Uli Latukefu plays Luke Finau
Who is Luke Finau? Luke is an FBI agent brought on the task force, who has been focused on the nexus of guns, gangs and narcotics.
Where have I seen Uli Latukefu? Latukefu has had roles in series including Marco Polo, Doctor Doctor, Young Rock, Last King of the Cross and The Last Anniversary, as well as films such as Alien: Covenant, Black Adam, Next Goal Wins and MaXXXine.
Elliot Knight plays Keyonte Bell
Who is Keyonte Bell? Keyonte is an FBI agent who joins the task force.
Where have I seen Elliot Knight? Knight has had roles in series including Sinbad, Once Upon a Time, American Gothic, Titans, Hacks and The Boys.
Countdown is streaming now on Prime Video – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.