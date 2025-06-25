But who else stars in the series, who do they all play and which TV shows and films might you have seen each of them in before?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Countdown.

Countdown cast: Full list of actors and characters in Prime Video series

The main cast for Countdown is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Jensen Ackles as Mark Meachum

Jessica Camacho as Amber Oliveras

Eric Dane as Nathan Blythe

Violett Beane as Evan Shepherd

Uli Latukefu as Luke Finau

Elliot Knight as Keyonte Bell

Jensen Ackles plays Mark Meachum

Jensen Ackles as Mark Meachum in Countdown. Elizabeth Morris/Amazon Content Services

Who is Mark Meachum? Mark is an LAPD detective who is recruited to a secret task force which is made up of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement.

Where have I seen Jensen Ackles? Ackles is best known for starring in Supernatural, Days of Our Lives and The Boys, while he has also had roles in series such as Dawson's Creek, Smallville, Big Sky, The Winchesters and Tracker.

Jessica Camacho plays Amber Oliveras

Jensen Ackles as Mark Meachum and Jessica Camacho as Amber Oliveras in Countdown. Elizabeth Morris/Amazon Content Services

Who is Amber Oliveras? Amber is a DEA agent who is brought on to the task force with Mark.

Where have I seen Jessica Camacho? Camacho has had roles in series including Dexter, Sleepy Hollow, The Flash, Taken, Watchmen, All Rise, SWAT and Bosch: Legacy, as well as films such as Veronica Mars and Roman J Israel Esq.

Eric Dane plays Nathan Blythe

Eric Dane as Nathan Blythe in Countdown. Elizabeth Morris/Amazon Content Services

Who is Nathan Blythe? Nathan is in charge of the task force, although his motivations are somewhat mysterious.

Where have I seen Eric Dane? Dane is known for his roles in series including Charmed, The Last Ship, Grey's Anatomy, Euphoria and Kabul, as well as films such as X-Men: The Last Stand, Marley & Me, Burlesque and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Violett Beane plays Evan Shepherd

Violett Beane. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Prime Video

Who is Evan Shepherd? Evan is a tech expert on the task force.

Where have I seen Violett Beane? Beane has had roles in series including The Leftovers, The Flash, The Resident, God Friended Me and Death and Other Details, as well as films such as Truth or Dare and Drop.

Uli Latukefu plays Luke Finau

Uli Latukefu as Luke Finau and Jensen Ackles as Mark Meachum in Countdown. Elizabeth Morris/Amazon Content Services

Who is Luke Finau? Luke is an FBI agent brought on the task force, who has been focused on the nexus of guns, gangs and narcotics.

Where have I seen Uli Latukefu? Latukefu has had roles in series including Marco Polo, Doctor Doctor, Young Rock, Last King of the Cross and The Last Anniversary, as well as films such as Alien: Covenant, Black Adam, Next Goal Wins and MaXXXine.

Elliot Knight plays Keyonte Bell

Jessica Camacho as Amber Oliveras, Elliot Knight as Keyonte Bell and Violett Beane as Evan Shepherd in Countdown. Elizabeth Morris/Amazon Content Services

Who is Keyonte Bell? Keyonte is an FBI agent who joins the task force.

Where have I seen Elliot Knight? Knight has had roles in series including Sinbad, Once Upon a Time, American Gothic, Titans, Hacks and The Boys.

