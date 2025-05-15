Grey's Anatomy season 22 release date speculation and latest news
Ellen Pompeo will reprise her iconic role as the medical drama rolls on.
No matter what happens in the world, it seems that Grey's Anatomy will always be on the television.
The medical drama has defied naysayers once again to reach an impressive 22nd season on ABC and Disney+, with no indication from execs that this could be the final chapter.
Once again, Ellen Pompeo will reprise her role as Dr Meredith Grey, albeit in a reduced capacity, with the Good American Family star reportedly contracted for just seven episodes of season 22.
Since Pompeo took a step back from the series, other characters have risen to the challenge of carrying the torch, with a mix of recent additions and longtime stars comprising the Grey's Anatomy cast for the next entry.
If you can't get enough of Grey's Anatomy, read on for everything we know so far about season 22.
Grey's Anatomy season 22 release date speculation
Grey's Anatomy season 22 does not yet have a confirmed premiere date, but we'd expect the long-running series to return to its usual September spot in the broadcast calendar.
Barring a few notable exceptions, the drama typically serves as a reliable pillar of ABC's autumn line-up, while it has also proved popular on Disney+ in more recent years.
In fact, despite its already record-breaking length, Disney Television president Craig Erwich has suggested we aren't necessarily nearing the end of Grey's Anatomy.
Discussing Grey's and its fellow ABC hits 911 and The Rookie, he said (via Deadline): "Those may be quote-unquote 'older shows' in terms of how many seasons, but what we're seeing is new generations of fans coming in and discovering these shows.
"Those shows continue to recruit new viewers and stay fresh, and they stay current in the storytelling. So we don't really consider them older shows."
Erwich added: "They’re young and spry and vibrant and continue to deliver performance and a lot of joy and entertainment to those viewers."
Grey's Anatomy season 22 cast speculation
Numerous members of the Grey's Anatomy cast are confirmed or expected to return for season 22, including Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, who will appear in at least seven episodes.
In recent years, Pompeo has taken a step back from the medical drama which made her a household, remaining involved as a narrator and recurring star, but making time to pursue other projects – such as Good American Family.
Here's a look at the confirmed cast list for Grey's Anatomy season 22 so far:
- Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey
- Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey
- James Pickens Jr as Richard Webber
- Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt
- Kim Raver as Teddy Altman
- Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson
- Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd
- Jason George as Ben Warren
- Chris Carmack as Atticus Lincoln
- Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu
- Scott Speedman as Nick Marsh
- Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffith
- Harry Shum Jr as Benson Kwan
- Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin
- Niko Terho as Lucas Adams
Grey's Anatomy season 22 plot theories
It's not yet clear what Grey's Anatomy season 22 will be about, with each entry in the drama series encapsulating numerous storylines and character beats.
However, we can be sure that it will have to deal with the fallout of the season 21 finale, which saw a number of Grey Sloan doctors in danger as the hospital faced a nerve-shredding bomb threat.
Speaking of the conclusion, co-star Kim Raver told TV Insider: "It's extraordinary. It is terrifying. It’s so Grey's in the sense that I think people are going to be holding on to their seats while they're watching.
"It's like a quintessential finale. It's so well designed and so well written and such a great springboard into season 22. I am just sort of blown away by Meg [Marinis, showrunner]'s ability to come up with another complete cliffhanger on every front."
Is there a Grey's Anatomy season 22 trailer?
There's no trailer for Grey's Anatomy season 22 just yet, but we'll update this page once any new footage drops.
Grey's Anatomy is available to stream on Disney+.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.