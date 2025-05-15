Once again, Ellen Pompeo will reprise her role as Dr Meredith Grey, albeit in a reduced capacity, with the Good American Family star reportedly contracted for just seven episodes of season 22.

Since Pompeo took a step back from the series, other characters have risen to the challenge of carrying the torch, with a mix of recent additions and longtime stars comprising the Grey's Anatomy cast for the next entry.

If you can't get enough of Grey's Anatomy, read on for everything we know so far about season 22.

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in Grey's Anatomy. Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Grey's Anatomy season 22 does not yet have a confirmed premiere date, but we'd expect the long-running series to return to its usual September spot in the broadcast calendar.

Barring a few notable exceptions, the drama typically serves as a reliable pillar of ABC's autumn line-up, while it has also proved popular on Disney+ in more recent years.

In fact, despite its already record-breaking length, Disney Television president Craig Erwich has suggested we aren't necessarily nearing the end of Grey's Anatomy.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Discussing Grey's and its fellow ABC hits 911 and The Rookie, he said (via Deadline): "Those may be quote-unquote 'older shows' in terms of how many seasons, but what we're seeing is new generations of fans coming in and discovering these shows.

"Those shows continue to recruit new viewers and stay fresh, and they stay current in the storytelling. So we don't really consider them older shows."

Erwich added: "They’re young and spry and vibrant and continue to deliver performance and a lot of joy and entertainment to those viewers."

Grey's Anatomy season 22 cast speculation

The cast of Grey's Anatomy season 21. Disney/ABC

Numerous members of the Grey's Anatomy cast are confirmed or expected to return for season 22, including Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, who will appear in at least seven episodes.

In recent years, Pompeo has taken a step back from the medical drama which made her a household, remaining involved as a narrator and recurring star, but making time to pursue other projects – such as Good American Family.

Here's a look at the confirmed cast list for Grey's Anatomy season 22 so far:

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey

Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr as Richard Webber

Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt

Kim Raver as Teddy Altman

Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson

Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd

Jason George as Ben Warren

Chris Carmack as Atticus Lincoln

Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu

Scott Speedman as Nick Marsh

Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffith

Harry Shum Jr as Benson Kwan

Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin

Niko Terho as Lucas Adams

Grey's Anatomy season 22 plot theories

Kim Raver as Teddy Altman in Grey's Anatomy. Disney/Anne Marie Fox

It's not yet clear what Grey's Anatomy season 22 will be about, with each entry in the drama series encapsulating numerous storylines and character beats.

However, we can be sure that it will have to deal with the fallout of the season 21 finale, which saw a number of Grey Sloan doctors in danger as the hospital faced a nerve-shredding bomb threat.

Speaking of the conclusion, co-star Kim Raver told TV Insider: "It's extraordinary. It is terrifying. It’s so Grey's in the sense that I think people are going to be holding on to their seats while they're watching.

"It's like a quintessential finale. It's so well designed and so well written and such a great springboard into season 22. I am just sort of blown away by Meg [Marinis, showrunner]'s ability to come up with another complete cliffhanger on every front."

Is there a Grey's Anatomy season 22 trailer?

There's no trailer for Grey's Anatomy season 22 just yet, but we'll update this page once any new footage drops.

Grey's Anatomy is available to stream on Disney+.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.