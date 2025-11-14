There were perilous situations for two Grey Sloan doctors as Grey’s Anatomy delivered an intense midseason finale last night (13th November).

The promos for episode 6, titled When I Crash, had teased life-threatening danger for Dr Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) – with Winston (Anthony Hill) revealing that her heart was failing – and Teddy (Kim Raver), who was seen trapped under a crashed bus.

And things certainly weren’t looking good for Jo in the episode as her routine check-up quickly turned ominous when her shortness of breath was identified as a symptom of peripartum cardiomyopathy.

The situation soon turned from bad to worse when pills didn’t work and an attempt to insert a pump went south, leaving Jo and her twins crashing.

With no OBGYN doctors available, Winston was forced to perform a C-section – his first since medical school.

Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson in Grey's Anatomy. Disney/Anne Marie Fox

On the up side, things ultimately turned out to be fine for Teddy, who managed to get out from under the vehicle without a scratch after stabilising the woman caught underneath.

But while Teddy escaped unscathed, there was bad news for another Grey Sloan doctor as a scary diagnosis was revealed.

In a huge twist in the final moments of the episode, Dr Richard Webber (James Pickens, Jr) revealed that he had cancer, with the character's admission coming after he lashed out at Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson).

Webber is of the last two original cast members who continues to be part of the main cast alongside Wilson’s Dr Miranda.

James Pickens, Jr as Dr Richard Webber in Grey's Anatomy. Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Jo and Richard's fates will be left hanging in the balance until 8th January, when Grey’s Anatomy is set to return with more episodes.

“This is what we do best, these horrifying, terrifying midseason finales,” Luddington said of the episode during a recent interview with TheWrap. “The script was written so well, and that being the last thing that we see, I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ The writers are just incredible.”

She continued: “This is a situation where everything hangs in the balance and survival is not guaranteed for a lot of us involved. The cost of a mistake could be everything. Emotionally prepare, because the next episode... it’s worse, to be honest.”

The show has already subjected fans to one doctor fatality this season, with Dr Monica Beltran (Natalie Morales) meeting a tragic end in the opening episode.

The character passed away after being pinned to the wall of an OR by surgical equipment following the gas explosion at the end of the season 21 finale.

Grey's Anatomy airs on ABC and Hulu in the US and streams on Disney+ in the UK.

