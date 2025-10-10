Grey's Anatomy star reacts to season 22 premiere twist, as series boss says it was a "painful" decision
The premiere shocked fans with a character death. **CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR GREY'S ANATOMY SEASON 22 EPISODE 1**
Grey’s Anatomy star Natalie Morales has opened up about season 22’s huge premiere twist, which saw her character Dr Monica Beltran meet a tragic end.
Following the gas explosion at the end of the season 21 finale, the opening episode of season 22 plunged viewers back into emotional scenes. Dr Monica Beltran guided Jules (Adelaide Kane) through the surgery of a boy the pair had been operating on at the time of the blast, all while being trapped under operating equipment.
By the time help came for them, Monica had passed away.
Speaking about her reaction upon learning about Monica’s demise, Morales – who joined the show as the paediatric surgeon back in season 20 – told Deadline: "It was obviously a mix of things. I’ve been so lucky to be a part of this show, and I feel very grateful to have been a part of it.
"I think the fandom of this show has been so kind to me and so welcoming, and I think those people that have been welcoming to me are going to be pissed. I’m sorry about that."
She continued: "But I also think that Meg is an incredibly talented writer and showrunner, and I will say one of the best people I’ve ever worked with, truly. She was so kind and so on top of it all the time that when she told me the plan, I was like, 'Oh, that feels right. I get why you’re doing that, and it makes sense to me.' Although I’m sad about it, it really works for the story."
Meanwhile, showrunner Meg Marinis told The Hollywood Reporter it was a "painful" decision to kill off Monica.
"I wanted to see someone die selflessly saving someone’s else’s life, and she was not only saving that little kid on the table, she was saving Jules," she explained.
She added: "It really speaks to the kind of character Monica was. I didn’t want to. It was very difficult. It was very painful. I cried on that phone call.
"I love working with Natalie Morales. She is an exquisite performer, an amazing actor who brings so much to the table. I’ve already pledged that I will work with her again one day! She’s a writer’s dream. But also, just going through the impact and consequences on Jules and Amelia, that is where we landed."
