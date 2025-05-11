With a small close-knit team by his side, the episodes uncover plenty of intriguing cases while also uncovering more about Colter's own tumultuous past and the conspiracies that remain around his late father's murder.

The series was renewed back in February along with a host of other CBS shows like Fire Country and NCIS. But when can we expect new episodes to land? Read on for everything we know so far about the third season.

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in Tracker season 2. Darko Sikman/CBS via Getty Images

As of now, a release date for Tracker season 3 has not yet been announced, but since season 2 is only just wrapping up, we'd expect it to land in 2026.

Tracker was renewed as part of nine CBS shows to get the continued green light back in February, with Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, saying at the time: "This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers.

"These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season."

Who could return for Tracker season 3?

Well, it wouldn't be a season of Tracker without Justin Hartley at its helm, and we can certainly anticipate the former This Is Us star stepping back into the lead role.

Confirming the season 3 news on his own Instagram in February, Hartley posted a video of himself informing the crew that they've been picked up for 18-20 new episodes.

He wrote in the caption: "Sharing some really great news today. Thank you all for watching us. Because of the #trackerbackers we get to make more of these @trackercbs episodes. Here we go!!"

While cast details are yet to be confirmed, the cast members we'd expect to see return are as follows.

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw

Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin

Eric Graise as Bob Exley

Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene

Jensen Ackles as Colter's brother Russell

Sofia Pernas as Billie Matalon

What could Tracker season 3 be about?

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Sydney Scotia as Angie in Tracker season 2. Darko Sikman/CBS via Getty Images

Seeing as the series has continued to dig into Colter's personal life and family history, we'd expect to see more of that explored in the third season, as well as further exploration into Colter's father's murder.

Of course, given the procedural element of the series, we'd expect new episodes to continue following separate mysteries and an array of cases for Colter to investigate.

Is there a trailer for Tracker season 3?

Not yet! But be sure to check back once we have more sneak peeks of the new season.

Tracker seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Disney+.

