Jensen Ackles crime thriller Countdown confirms Prime Video release date
The new series has also unveiled several first-look images.
Prime Video has revealed that its new action-thriller series Countdown will launch globally on the platform on Wednesday 25th June.
The series – which is led by The Boys and Supernatural star Jensen Ackles – has been created by Chicago Fire's Derek Haas.
It follows LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) as he is recruited to investigate the daylight murder of an officer from the Department of Homeland Security.
According to a synopsis for the series, "The hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions."
The first three episodes will all launch simultaneously on the aforementioned date, before the remaining instalments arrive on a weekly basis thereafter, culminating in the finale on Wednesday 3rd September.
Meanwhile, in addition to Ackles, the cast for the show also includes Eric Dane (Grey’s Anatomy, Euphoria), Jessica Camacho (The Flash, Watchmen), Violett Beane (Death and Other Details), Elliot Knight (The Boys), and Uli Latukefu (Young Rock).
Most of those stars can be seen in a range of new stills that have now been released for the series, which you can find throughout this page.
When the series was first announced, Ackles said in a statement: "I had an incredible experience working with the Prime Video team on The Boys and am delighted to be able to continue that relationship on Countdown.
"I simply cannot wait to partner with Derek and the rest of our Countdown family to bring this story to life."
