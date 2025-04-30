It follows LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) as he is recruited to investigate the daylight murder of an officer from the Department of Homeland Security.

According to a synopsis for the series, "The hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions."

Jessica Camacho as Amber Oliveras and Jensen Ackles as Mark Meachum in Countdown ELIZABETH MORRIS © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

The first three episodes will all launch simultaneously on the aforementioned date, before the remaining instalments arrive on a weekly basis thereafter, culminating in the finale on Wednesday 3rd September.

Jessica Camacho as Amber Oliveras, Uli Latukefu as Luke Finau, Violett Beane as Evan Shepherd, Eric Dane as Nathan Blythe, Elliot Knight as Keyonte Bell, Jonathan Togo as Damon Drew, and Jensen Ackles as Mark Meachum in Countdown. Courtesy of Prime Video

Meanwhile, in addition to Ackles, the cast for the show also includes Eric Dane (Grey’s Anatomy, Euphoria), Jessica Camacho (The Flash, Watchmen), Violett Beane (Death and Other Details), Elliot Knight (The Boys), and Uli Latukefu (Young Rock).

Most of those stars can be seen in a range of new stills that have now been released for the series, which you can find throughout this page.



Uli Latukefu as Luke Finau, Jensen Ackles as Mark Meachum, Elliot Knight as Keyonte Bell, and Jessica Camacho as Amber Oliveras in Countdown. ELIZABETH MORRIS © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

When the series was first announced, Ackles said in a statement: "I had an incredible experience working with the Prime Video team on The Boys and am delighted to be able to continue that relationship on Countdown.

"I simply cannot wait to partner with Derek and the rest of our Countdown family to bring this story to life."

