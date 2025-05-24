The series centres on Scribbly Gum Island, which is a place of many secrets but has also become a destination for true crime tourists after the disappearance of a young couple decades ago. However, there are plenty more secrets to uncover on the island, as the three generations of women that live there are hiding plenty of their own.

According to the synopsis: "When Sophie Honeywell inherits a house on the island, left to her by her ex-boyfriend’s great-aunt Connie, it’s the fresh start she’s craving, despite the unwelcome reception she receives on arrival. Single and approaching 40, Sophie is intrigued by something else Connie left her – a promise that she might finally find the man of her dreams."

But who stars in the series? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Last Anniversary.

The Last Anniversary cast: Full list of characters and actors in drama

The full list of cast members in The Last Anniversary is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may recognise the actors from.

Teresa Palmer as Sophie Honeywell

Teresa Palmer as Sophie Honeywell in The Last Anniversary. BBC/IFC Films

Who is Sophie? Single and approaching 40, Sophie has been left a house on Scribbly Gum Island by her ex-boyfriend's great aunt, Connie. She doesn't arrive to the most warmest of receptions but soon becomes intrigued by something else that Connie left for her.

Where have I seen Teresa Palmer? Palmer is known for starring in shows like A Discovery of Witches and The Clearing, having also starred in films like Hacksaw Ridge, Warm Bodies, Lights Out and The Ever After.

Miranda Richardson as Rose

Miranda Richardson as Rose in The Last Anniversary. BBC/IFC Films

Who is Rose? Rose is Connie's sister, the person who left her house to Sophie.

Where have I seen Miranda Richardson? Richardson is known for her roles in Damage, Tom & Viv, Enchanted April and Good Omens. She has also starred in Fate: The Winx Saga, Curfew and Merlin.

Danielle Macdonald as Veronika

Danielle Macdonald as Veronika in The Last Anniversary. BBC/IFC Films

Who is Veronika? Veronika is Connie's granddaughter.

Where have I seen Danielle Macdonald? Macdonald is known for her roles in The Tourist, Bird Box, Dumplin' and Unbelievable.

Claude Scott-Mitchell as Grace

Uli Latukefu as Callum and Claude Scott-Mitchell as Grace in The Last Anniversary. BBC/IFC Films

Who is Grace? Enigma's daughter, Grace has just had a baby of her own but is struggling with post-natal depression.

Where have I seen Claude Scott-Mitchell? Scott-Mitchell has starred in Hotel Portofino, The Dry and Brassic.

The Last Anniversary will premiere on BBC One on Saturday 24th May at 9pm, with all episodes available to stream on iPlayer now.

