The Last Anniversary cast: Who stars in the Liane Moriarty adaptation?
The series is based on the novel by Liane Moriarty.
In the genre of thrillers and twisted dramas, author Liane Moriarty is known to pen a pretty stellar one. With the likes of Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers and Apples Never Fall having all been adapted for the screen, it's time to get acquainted with a brand new binge-watch series, The Last Anniversary.
The six-part comedy drama has been acquired by the BBC and comes to screens this weekend, promising to be a "gripping mystery about family, motherhood and the women who define the generations that come after them".
The series centres on Scribbly Gum Island, which is a place of many secrets but has also become a destination for true crime tourists after the disappearance of a young couple decades ago. However, there are plenty more secrets to uncover on the island, as the three generations of women that live there are hiding plenty of their own.
According to the synopsis: "When Sophie Honeywell inherits a house on the island, left to her by her ex-boyfriend’s great-aunt Connie, it’s the fresh start she’s craving, despite the unwelcome reception she receives on arrival. Single and approaching 40, Sophie is intrigued by something else Connie left her – a promise that she might finally find the man of her dreams."
But who stars in the series? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Last Anniversary.
The Last Anniversary cast: Full list of characters and actors in drama
The full list of cast members in The Last Anniversary is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may recognise the actors from.
- Teresa Palmer as Sophie Honeywell
- Miranda Richardson as Rose
- Josephine Blazier as young Rose
- Danielle Macdonald as Veronika
- Helen Thomson as Enigma
- Susan Prior as Margie
- Claude Scott-Mitchell as Grace
- Charlie Garber as Thomas
- Uli Latukefu as Callum
- Jeremy Lindsay Taylor as Ron
- Angela Punch McGregor as Connie
- Xavier Samuel as Zeke
- Leon Ford as Elvis
- Ines English as Alice
Teresa Palmer as Sophie Honeywell
Who is Sophie? Single and approaching 40, Sophie has been left a house on Scribbly Gum Island by her ex-boyfriend's great aunt, Connie. She doesn't arrive to the most warmest of receptions but soon becomes intrigued by something else that Connie left for her.
Where have I seen Teresa Palmer? Palmer is known for starring in shows like A Discovery of Witches and The Clearing, having also starred in films like Hacksaw Ridge, Warm Bodies, Lights Out and The Ever After.
Miranda Richardson as Rose
Who is Rose? Rose is Connie's sister, the person who left her house to Sophie.
Where have I seen Miranda Richardson? Richardson is known for her roles in Damage, Tom & Viv, Enchanted April and Good Omens. She has also starred in Fate: The Winx Saga, Curfew and Merlin.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Danielle Macdonald as Veronika
Who is Veronika? Veronika is Connie's granddaughter.
Where have I seen Danielle Macdonald? Macdonald is known for her roles in The Tourist, Bird Box, Dumplin' and Unbelievable.
Claude Scott-Mitchell as Grace
Who is Grace? Enigma's daughter, Grace has just had a baby of her own but is struggling with post-natal depression.
Where have I seen Claude Scott-Mitchell? Scott-Mitchell has starred in Hotel Portofino, The Dry and Brassic.
The Last Anniversary will premiere on BBC One on Saturday 24th May at 9pm, with all episodes available to stream on iPlayer now.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.