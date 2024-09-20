Of course, Moriarty is also known for penning other hit books such as Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, so we know that we're in for a drama with a load of twists.

Focusing on the prominent and highly respected Delaney family, everything changes for them all when matriarch Joy (Annette Bening) disappears one day.

Suddenly, the family are plunged into the spotlight, and we soon discover that not everything is as perfect as it seems with this family.

As well as multi award-winning Bening leading the cast as Joy, the line-up also includes the likes of Sam Neill (The Twelve), Jake Lacy (The White Lotus), Alison Brie (Mad Men) and many more.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Apples Never Fall.

Apples Never Fall cast: Full list of characters and actors in drama

The full cast list for Apples Never Fall is below, but scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Annette Bening as Joy Delaney

Sam Neill as Stan Delaney

Jake Lacy as Troy Delaney

Conor Merrigan Turner as Logan Delaney

Essie Randles as Brooke Delaney

Alison Brie as Amy Delaney

Georgia Flood as Savannah

Jeanine Serralles as Detective Elena Camacho

Dylan Thuraisingham as Detective Ethan Remy

Nate Mann as Simon Barrington

Katrina Lenk as Lucia Fortino

Timm Sharp as Monty Fortino

Paula Andrea Placido as Gina Solis

Pooja Shah as Indira Chaundry

Giles Matthey as Harry Haddad

Annette Bening plays Joy Delaney

Annette Bening as Joy in Apples Never Fall. ,Peacock TV,Jasin Boland

Who is Joy? Joy and Stan set up the Delaney Tennis Academy years ago, and have long enjoyed being an integral part of their West Palm Beach community. But with newfound retirement, the hard-working pair are finding it hard to adjust – that is, until Joy goes missing one day.

What else has Annette Bening been in? Having been an actress for over four decades, Bening is known for a wide number of roles over her career, including in The Kids Are All Right, Nyad, Captain Marvel and Death on the Nile.

Sam Neill plays Stan Delaney

Sam Neill as Stan in Apples Never Fall. Peacock TV,Jasin Boland

Who is Stan? The somewhat stern Delaney patriarch, Stan moved from New Zealand as a youngster to the US to pursue his tennis career, and is now trying to enjoy the fruits of his and his wife's retirement.

What else has Sam Neill been in? Neill is known for numerous roles on screen, including in the Jurassic Park films, Merlin, Peaky Blinders and The Twelve, to name a few.

Jake Lacy plays Troy Delaney

Jake Lacy as Troy Delaney in Apples Never Fall. Peacock TV,Jasin Boland

Who is Troy? Troy is the eldest of the Delaney siblings, and is a successful venture capitalist, meaning he's got a lot of money - but he also harbours a lot of resentment about his upbringing.

What else has Jake Lacy been in? Lacy is known for his roles in The Office, The White Lotus, Girls and, more recently, A Friend of the Family. He has also starred in High Fidelity, I'm Dying Up Here and Better With You.

Conor Merrigan Turner plays Logan Delaney

Conor Merrigan-Turner as Logan in Apples Never Fall. Peacock TV,Jasin Boland

Who is Logan? Logan has a complicated relationship with his family, and often picks their best interests over his own. Even though the Delaneys' first love is tennis, Logan finds solace in his work with boats.

What else has Conor Merrigan Turner been in? The Australian actor has starred in short films and Thai Cave Rescue, but Apples Never Fall is his first leading TV credit.

Essie Randles plays Brooke Delaney

Essie Randles as Brooke in Apples Never Fall. Peacock TV,Jasin Boland

Who is Brooke? Brooke is the youngest of the Delaney siblings, but even so, she manages to have her head screwed on and tries to pick up the pieces in the wake of her mother's disappearance. She is a physiotherapist and is engaged to Gina, but is hiding some secrets of her own.

What else has Essie Randles been in? Aside from Apples Never Fall as her first major TV credit, Randles has also starred in The Speedway Murders and Granny Flat Comedy.

Alison Brie plays Amy Delaney

Alison Brie as Amy in Apples Never Fall. Peacock TV,Jasin Boland

Who is Amy? Amy is a bit of a nomadic spirit in the Delaney family, and while she loves tennis, she doesn't want to pursue it as a career. Although the rest of the family don't quite understand her, Joy always makes her feel supported.

What else has Alison Brie been in? Brie is known for her roles in Community, GLOW and as the voice of Diane Nguyen in BoJack Horseman. She has also starred in Mad Men, Doctor Thorne and Scream 4.

Georgia Flood plays Savannah

Georgia Flood as Savannah in Apples Never Fall. Peacock TV,Vince Valitutti

Who is Savannah? Savannah is an enigmatic young woman who knocks on the Delaney family home door one night in fear for her life from her abusive partner. However, with no evidence of her true identity, the Delaney siblings don't take too well to her when she grows closer to their parents.

What else has Georgia Flood been in? The Australian actress has starred in Wentworth, American Princess, Nautilus and Tangle.

Apples Never Fall premieres on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 21st September at 9:25pm.

