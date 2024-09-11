However, their newly found peace is soon disturbed by the sudden arrival of a wounded young woman, with Joy going missing shortly after – leading their four adult children to ask serious questions about their parents' seemingly perfect marriage.

The synopsis promises that "family’s darkest secrets begin to surface" in a seven-part drama that kicks off on BBC One at 9:25pm on Saturday 21st September.

It will also be available on iPlayer.

This marks the first regular television role for Hollywood legend Bening, who is a five-time Oscar nominee (most recently for Nyad), as well as a BAFTA, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner.

Speaking to Collider about her move to the small screen, she explained that Apples Never Fall showrunner Melanie Marnich (The OA) gave a compelling pitch that swayed her to sign up for the project.

"She just had this thing in her head and was so deeply invested," recalled Bening. "I knew that. I could tell that. And when you have that kind of investment from someone, that’s what I’m attracted to. It’s an irrational thing.

Apples Never Fall. Vince Valitutti/PEACOCK via Getty Images

"She was into these characters and into Joy and what her dilemma was, in a way that I got entranced, given the structure of the book, the structure of the plot, the characters, and also knowing that she wanted to take it in some different directions."

The show initially aired on US-only streaming service Peacock in March, with the UK broadcast rights being snapped up by the BBC in June.

Sue Deeks, head of programme acquisition at the BBC, said of the show: "Suspenseful and sinister, Apples Never Fall is a compelling mystery drama that will keep BBC viewers intrigued until its riveting final episode."

Apples Never Fall comes to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 21st September at 9:25pm.

