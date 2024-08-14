The case centres around the death of a local landowner and respected town matriarch, for which two ex-lovers stand accused of murder, one of which Brett is representing.

But was Bernice the victim of a crime of passion, a workplace accident or just misfortune?

Neill has spoken about how the second season compares to the first, explaining in a recent interview that he thinks it's "an even stronger story" than viewers saw in season 1.

More like this

Sam Neill as Brett Colby in The Twelve Season 2. ITV/David Dare Parker

He said: "I think it is an even stronger story than last time, very intriguing indeed. With many twists and turns and surprises. It will keep you guessing until the end.

"It is very relatable. Sometimes very dark, sometimes funny. But always compelling. Great characters, terrific performances. And you simply can’t stop watching."

Read more:

Notably, the second season moves away from Sydney, with the action taking place in the rural town of Tunkwel.

Neill said this gives the season "a very different feel to it", explaining: "The story is set in a small community where everybody knows everyone else's business, supposably. But of course, everyone has secrets, and many tell lies."

Neill also spoke about where we find his character Brett in the new season, and how he is connected with O'Connor's new character Meredith.

He said: "Every year, Colby goes on circuit and works pro bono for a month or so. It shows generosity in the man.

"On the other hand, he has been having an affair for perhaps seven years on circuit with an otherwise married woman, Meredith Nelson-Moore... which you may or may not have an opinion about."

The Twelve season 2 will be available to stream in full on ITVX from Thursday 15th August 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or find out what's on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.