He is recruited to a secret task force following the murder of an officer with the Department of Homeland Security, with it being filled by undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement.

However, as they hunt the killer they soon uncover a far more sinister plot than they could have imagined, which starts a race against time to a city.

The first three episodes are now available to stream on Prime Video, but what is the release schedule for the rest of the season, and when will episode 4 be released?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Countdown.

When will Countdown episode 4 be released on Prime Video?

Jessica Camacho as Amber Oliveras and Jensen Ackles as Mark Meachum in Countdown ELIZABETH MORRIS © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

The first three episodes of Countdown were released at once on Wednesday 25th June.

The remaining episodes will now arrive weekly on Wednesdays, meaning that episode 4 will be released on Wednesday 2nd July.

How many episodes are there of Countdown?

There will be a total of 13 episodes in the first season of Countdown.

The series has been created by Derek Haas, who is one of the creators of the One Chicago franchise.

Countdown release schedule

Jensen Ackles as Mark Meachum and Eric Dane as Nathan Blythe in Countdown. ELIZABETH MORRIS © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Now that the first three episodes of Countdown has been released, the remaining 10 instalments will be released weekly on Wednesdays. This means the season will run from 25th June through to 3rd September.

You can find the full release schedule for Countdown right here:

Episode 1 – Wednesday 25th June (out now)

Episode 2 – Wednesday 25th June (out now)

Episode 3 – Wednesday 25th June (out now)

Episode 4 – Wednesday 2nd July

Episode 5 – Wednesday 9th July

Episode 6 – Wednesday 16th July

Episode 7 – Wednesday 23rd July

Episode 8 – Wednesday 30th July

Episode 9 – Wednesday 6th August

Episode 10 – Wednesday 13th August

Episode 11 – Wednesday 20th August

Episode 12 – Wednesday 27th August

Episode 13 – Wednesday 3rd September

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Countdown trailer

You can watch the trailer for Countdown right here now.

Countdown will stream on Prime Video – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.