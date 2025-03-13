Season 3 showed the end of the Invincible War, with Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) defeating Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), while a post-credits scene saw the surprise return of Detective Damien Darkblood (Clancy Brown).

But what's next? Speaking to RadioTimes.com, creator Kirkman teased: "When we come back for season 4, we're going to be coming back to a very different world filled with very different characters."

What does this mean, though?! We suspect that next season is going to adapt the Viltrumite War and introduce the iconic villain Thragg.

It's also possible that some of the next season will be set in outer space - so could this be what Kirkman's referring to?

The Invincible War. Prime Video

Hopefully, we'll also be introduced to a host of new cast members, like we have been in season 3 - such as Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Conquest and Jonathan Banks as Brit.

Kirkman also shed some light on the process of working on seasons 2 to 4, adding: "To keep the schedule going, we're working on multiple seasons at once.

"There was a time when we were working on season 2, season 3, and season 4 all at the same time in various different stages.

Damien Darkblood in Invincible. Prime Video

"So any time a season comes out, and we can actually talk about it, that means that the difficult work of keeping all that juggling in heads stops.

"We're behind the scenes working on these seasons for two to three years, and to finally be able to share it with the audience, to get our report card back and find out if we did a good job, is really exciting."

Kirkman previously said his ambition is to release a season of Invincible every year - so here's hoping we've got some more superhero action to look forward to in 2026!

